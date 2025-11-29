Ashwell Prince: De Kock's presence has 'similar effect' as Rohit and Kohli's

"I think he's big, he's massive," South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince said. "With Rohit [Sharma] and Virat [Kohli] coming to the Indian team, I think Quinny probably has a similar effect coming into our team with his experience, with his quality that we saw in Pakistan.

"His presence definitely boosted the dressing room and we got quite a few young left-handers and just quite a few young players in the team. For them to sit around and have a few conversations with him and also be out with him in the middle and bat with him, I think that does a lot for their growth - being able to bat with him out in the middle. So he is a big influence for us."

South Africa are also looking forward to seeing the heights Marco Jansen can reach after the allrounder played a starring role in helping them beat India 2-0 in the Test series. Prince broke down key elements of Jansen's contributions in Guwahati - 93 off 91 with the bat, and 6 for 48 with the ball.

"I think what's important for Marco is clarity about how he bats. When you're batting at No. 8, No. 9, generally you don't have a lot of partners. So for him… once he gets in, he needs to score quickly, because he's only got one or two partners to come. So playing an aggressive role is something that we discussed.