Thunder vs Sixers, 31st Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 30 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
31st Match, North Sydney, November 30, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women

#7

174/6
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women

#3

(19.1/20 ov, T:175) 176/4

Sixers won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
77* (44) & 2 catches
ellyse-perry
Cricinfo's MVP
94.61 ptsImpact List
ellyse-perry
Scorecard summary
Sydney Thunder Women 174/6(20 overs)
Heather Knight
65 (47)
Maitlan Brown
2/30 (4)
Anika Learoyd
43 (24)
Amelia Kerr
2/32 (4)
Sydney Sixers Women 176/4(19.1 overs)
Ellyse Perry
77* (44)
Chamari Athapaththu
2/34 (4)
Sophia Dunkley
44 (35)
Taneale Peschel
1/19 (2)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Ellyse Perry
SS-W94.6177(44)90.91103.990/270- 9.38
Heather Knight
ST-W73.3665(47)71.4773.36---
Anika Learoyd
ST-W62.143(24)53.3462.1---
Maitlan Brown
SS-W59.024(4)3.711.692/302.3757.32
Lauren Cheatle
SS-W53.49---2/362.7553.49
19.1
4
Ismail to Perry, FOUR runs
end of over 198 runs
SS-W: 172/4CRR: 9.05 RRR: 3.00 • Need 3 from 6b
Ellyse Perry73 (43b 9x4 3x6)
Amelia Kerr4 (3b)
Lucy Finn 4-0-23-0
Chamari Athapaththu 4-0-34-2
18.6
1
Finn to Perry, 1 run
18.5
2
Finn to Perry, 2 runs
18.4
1
Finn to Amelia Kerr, 1 run
18.3
1
Finn to Perry, 1 run
18.3
1nb
Finn to Perry, (no ball)
18.2
1
Finn to Amelia Kerr, 1 run
18.1
1
Finn to Perry, 1 run
end of over 1810 runs • 1 wicket
SS-W: 164/4CRR: 9.11 RRR: 5.50 • Need 11 from 12b
Amelia Kerr2 (1b)
Ellyse Perry68 (38b 9x4 3x6)
Chamari Athapaththu 4-0-34-2
Shabnim Ismail 3-0-43-1
17.6
2
Athapaththu to Amelia Kerr, 2 runs
17.5
W
Athapaththu to Brown, OUT
Maitlan Brown c Knight b Athapaththu 4 (4b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 100
17.4
1
Athapaththu to Perry, 1 run
17.3
4
Athapaththu to Perry, FOUR runs
17.2
1
Athapaththu to Brown, 1 run
17.1
2
Athapaththu to Brown, 2 runs
end of over 1716 runs • 1 wicket
SS-W: 154/3CRR: 9.05 RRR: 7.00 • Need 21 from 18b
Maitlan Brown1 (1b)
Ellyse Perry63 (36b 8x4 3x6)
Shabnim Ismail 3-0-43-1
Samantha Bates 4-1-30-0
16.6
1
Ismail to Brown, 1 run
16.5
W
Ismail to Gardner, OUT
Ashleigh Gardner b Ismail 3 (8b 0x4 0x6 16m) SR: 37.5
16.5
3w
Ismail to Gardner, 3 wide
16.4
1
Ismail to Perry, 1 run
16.3
6
Ismail to Perry, SIX runs
16.2
4
Ismail to Perry, FOUR runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
EA Perry
77 runs (44)
10 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
16 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
89%
HC Knight
65 runs (47)
9 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
25 runs
4 fours0 six
Control
83%
Best performances - bowlers
M Brown
O
4
M
0
R
30
W
2
ECO
7.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
AC Kerr
O
4
M
0
R
32
W
2
ECO
8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
TossSydney Sixers Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Sixers
Ellyse Perry
Match days30 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Roberto Howard
Australia
Sharad Patel
TV Umpire
Australia
Mitchell Claydon
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Jeff Egan
Match Referee
Australia
Janine Stainer
PointsSydney Sixers Women 2, Sydney Thunder Women 0
Win Probability
SS-W 100%
ST-WSS-W
100%50%100%ST-W InningsSS-W Innings

Over 20 • SS-W 176/4

Sixers Innings
Player NameRB
SIR Dunkley
bowled4435
EA Perry
not out7744
AJ Healy
caught3322
A Gardner
bowled38
M Brown
caught44
AC Kerr
not out43
Extras(lb 5, nb 1, w 5)
Total176(4 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W862120.171
MS-W751112.175
SS-W7429-0.341
MR-W84480.140
AS-W83380.097
PS-W8448-0.440
ST-W8255-0.520
BH-W8071-0.911
Full Table