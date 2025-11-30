Matches (26)
Thunder vs Sixers, 31st Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 30 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
31st Match, North Sydney, November 30, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
174/6
(19.1/20 ov, T:175) 176/4
Sixers won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
Scorecard summary
Sydney Thunder Women • 174/6(20 overs)
65 (47)
2/30 (4)
43 (24)
2/32 (4)
Sydney Sixers Women • 176/4(19.1 overs)
77* (44)
2/34 (4)
44 (35)
1/19 (2)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SS-W
|94.61
|77(44)
|90.91
|103.99
|0/27
|0
|- 9.38
|ST-W
|73.36
|65(47)
|71.47
|73.36
|-
|-
|-
|ST-W
|62.1
|43(24)
|53.34
|62.1
|-
|-
|-
|SS-W
|59.02
|4(4)
|3.71
|1.69
|2/30
|2.37
|57.32
|SS-W
|53.49
|-
|-
|-
|2/36
|2.75
|53.49
19.1
4
Ismail to Perry, FOUR runs
end of over 198 runs
SS-W: 172/4CRR: 9.05 • RRR: 3.00 • Need 3 from 6b
Ellyse Perry73 (43b 9x4 3x6)
Amelia Kerr4 (3b)
Lucy Finn 4-0-23-0
Chamari Athapaththu 4-0-34-2
18.6
1
Finn to Perry, 1 run
18.5
2
Finn to Perry, 2 runs
18.4
1
Finn to Amelia Kerr, 1 run
18.3
1
Finn to Perry, 1 run
18.3
1nb
Finn to Perry, (no ball)
18.2
1
Finn to Amelia Kerr, 1 run
18.1
1
Finn to Perry, 1 run
end of over 1810 runs • 1 wicket
SS-W: 164/4CRR: 9.11 • RRR: 5.50 • Need 11 from 12b
Amelia Kerr2 (1b)
Ellyse Perry68 (38b 9x4 3x6)
Chamari Athapaththu 4-0-34-2
Shabnim Ismail 3-0-43-1
17.6
2
Athapaththu to Amelia Kerr, 2 runs
17.5
W
Athapaththu to Brown, OUT
Maitlan Brown c Knight b Athapaththu 4 (4b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 100
17.4
1
Athapaththu to Perry, 1 run
17.3
4
Athapaththu to Perry, FOUR runs
17.2
1
Athapaththu to Brown, 1 run
17.1
2
Athapaththu to Brown, 2 runs
end of over 1716 runs • 1 wicket
SS-W: 154/3CRR: 9.05 • RRR: 7.00 • Need 21 from 18b
Maitlan Brown1 (1b)
Ellyse Perry63 (36b 8x4 3x6)
Shabnim Ismail 3-0-43-1
Samantha Bates 4-1-30-0
16.6
1
Ismail to Brown, 1 run
16.5
W
Ismail to Gardner, OUT
Ashleigh Gardner b Ismail 3 (8b 0x4 0x6 16m) SR: 37.5
16.5
3w
Ismail to Gardner, 3 wide
16.4
1
Ismail to Perry, 1 run
16.3
6
Ismail to Perry, SIX runs
16.2
4
Ismail to Perry, FOUR runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
SS-W
77 runs (44)
10 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
16 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
89%
ST-W
65 runs (47)
9 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
25 runs
4 fours0 six
Control
83%
Best performances - bowlers
SS-W
O
4
M
0
R
30
W
2
ECO
7.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
SS-W
O
4
M
0
R
32
W
2
ECO
8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Toss
|Sydney Sixers Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|30 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Sydney Sixers Women 2, Sydney Thunder Women 0
Win Probability
SS-W 100%
ST-WSS-W100%50%100%
Over 20 • SS-W 176/4Sixers won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
