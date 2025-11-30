Matches (26)
IND vs SA (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)
SMAT (19)
WBBL (2)
Super50 (1)
QEA Trophy (1)
Heat vs Strikers, 30th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 30 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
30th Match, North Sydney, November 30, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
149/9
(19.4/20 ov, T:150) 151/4
Strikers won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
What will be the toss result?
AS-W Win & Bat
43%
BH-W Win & Bat
25%
AS-W Win & Bowl
19%
BH-W Win & Bowl
13%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Brisbane Heat Women • 149/9(20 overs)
27 (25)
3/27 (4)
25 (13)
2/24 (3)
Adelaide Strikers Women • 151/4(19.4 overs)
64 (40)
2/28 (4)
49 (45)
1/17 (3)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|AS-W
|80.76
|64(40)
|73.85
|80.76
|-
|-
|-
|BH-W
|67.96
|4(4)
|3.42
|2.71
|2/28
|3.03
|65.25
|BH-W
|53.02
|25(13)
|34.7
|44.23
|0/31
|0
|8.8
|AS-W
|50.83
|24(24)
|17.24
|7.88
|3/27
|2.4
|42.95
|BH-W
|46.97
|22(8)
|33.49
|46.97
|-
|-
|-
19.4
4
Knott to McGrath, FOUR runs
19.3
4
Knott to McGrath, FOUR runs
19.2
1
Knott to Johnston, 1 run
19.1
6
Knott to Johnston, SIX runs
end of over 192 runs • 1 wicket
AS-W: 136/4CRR: 7.15 • RRR: 14.00 • Need 14 from 6b
Tahlia McGrath16 (22b 1x4)
Ellie Johnston1 (1b)
Lucy Hamilton 4-0-26-1
Grace Harris 4-0-28-2
18.6
•
Hamilton to McGrath, no run
18.5
1
Hamilton to Johnston, 1 run
18.4
W
Hamilton to Patterson, OUT
Bridget Patterson c Harris b Hamilton 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 5m) SR: 50
18.3
1
Hamilton to McGrath, 1 run
18.2
•
Hamilton to McGrath, no run
18.1
•
Hamilton to McGrath, no run
end of over 186 runs • 1 wicket
AS-W: 134/3CRR: 7.44 • RRR: 8.00 • Need 16 from 12b
Tahlia McGrath15 (18b 1x4)
Bridget Patterson1 (1b)
Grace Harris 4-0-28-2
Nadine de Klerk 4-0-31-0
17.6
1
Harris to McGrath, 1 run
17.5
•
Harris to McGrath, no run
17.4
1
Harris to Patterson, 1 run
17.3
W
Harris to Wolvaardt, OUT
Laura Wolvaardt c de Klerk b Harris 49 (45b 7x4 0x6 69m) SR: 108.88
17.2
•
Harris to Wolvaardt, no run
17.1
4
Harris to Wolvaardt, FOUR runs
end of over 177 runs
AS-W: 128/2CRR: 7.52 • RRR: 7.33 • Need 22 from 18b
Tahlia McGrath14 (16b 1x4)
Laura Wolvaardt45 (42b 6x4)
Nadine de Klerk 4-0-31-0
Sianna Ginger 3-0-17-1
16.6
•
de Klerk to McGrath, no run
16.5
•
de Klerk to McGrath, no run
16.4
1
de Klerk to Wolvaardt, 1 run
16.3
1
de Klerk to McGrath, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
AS-W
64 runs (40)
8 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
12 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
83%
AS-W
49 runs (45)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
off drive
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
78%
Best performances - bowlers
AS-W
O
4
M
0
R
27
W
3
ECO
6.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
3W
LEGOFF
LHB
BH-W
O
4
M
0
R
28
W
2
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Toss
|Adelaide Strikers Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|30 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Jeff EganDRS
Sharad PatelDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Adelaide Strikers Women 2, Brisbane Heat Women 0
Win Probability
AS-W 100%
BH-WAS-W100%50%100%
Over 20 • AS-W 151/4Strikers won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Strikers Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|49
|45
|caught
|64
|40
|caught
|1
|4
|not out
|24
|24
|caught
|1
|2
|not out
|8
|3
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 1)
|Total
|151(4 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>