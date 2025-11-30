Matches (26)
IND vs SA (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)
SMAT (19)
WBBL (2)
Super50 (1)
QEA Trophy (1)

Heat vs Strikers, 30th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 30 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
30th Match, North Sydney, November 30, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women

#8

149/9
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women

#5

(19.4/20 ov, T:150) 151/4

Strikers won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
24* (24), 3/27 & 2 catches
tahlia-mcgrath
Cricinfo's MVP
80.76 ptsImpact List
tammy-beaumont
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Brisbane Heat Women 149/9(20 overs)
Charli Knott
27 (25)
Tahlia McGrath
3/27 (4)
Nadine de Klerk
25 (13)
Eleanor Larosa
2/24 (3)
Adelaide Strikers Women 151/4(19.4 overs)
Tammy Beaumont
64 (40)
Grace Harris
2/28 (4)
Laura Wolvaardt
49 (45)
Sianna Ginger
1/17 (3)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Tammy Beaumont
AS-W80.7664(40)73.8580.76---
Grace Harris
BH-W67.964(4)3.422.712/283.0365.25
Nadine de Klerk
BH-W53.0225(13)34.744.230/3108.8
Tahlia McGrath
AS-W50.8324(24)17.247.883/272.442.95
Nicola Hancock
BH-W46.9722(8)33.4946.97---
19.4
4
Knott to McGrath, FOUR runs
19.3
4
Knott to McGrath, FOUR runs
19.2
1
Knott to Johnston, 1 run
19.1
6
Knott to Johnston, SIX runs
end of over 192 runs • 1 wicket
AS-W: 136/4CRR: 7.15 RRR: 14.00 • Need 14 from 6b
Tahlia McGrath16 (22b 1x4)
Ellie Johnston1 (1b)
Lucy Hamilton 4-0-26-1
Grace Harris 4-0-28-2
18.6
Hamilton to McGrath, no run
18.5
1
Hamilton to Johnston, 1 run
18.4
W
Hamilton to Patterson, OUT
Bridget Patterson c Harris b Hamilton 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 5m) SR: 50
18.3
1
Hamilton to McGrath, 1 run
18.2
Hamilton to McGrath, no run
18.1
Hamilton to McGrath, no run
end of over 186 runs • 1 wicket
AS-W: 134/3CRR: 7.44 RRR: 8.00 • Need 16 from 12b
Tahlia McGrath15 (18b 1x4)
Bridget Patterson1 (1b)
Grace Harris 4-0-28-2
Nadine de Klerk 4-0-31-0
17.6
1
Harris to McGrath, 1 run
17.5
Harris to McGrath, no run
17.4
1
Harris to Patterson, 1 run
17.3
W
Harris to Wolvaardt, OUT
Laura Wolvaardt c de Klerk b Harris 49 (45b 7x4 0x6 69m) SR: 108.88
17.2
Harris to Wolvaardt, no run
17.1
4
Harris to Wolvaardt, FOUR runs
end of over 177 runs
AS-W: 128/2CRR: 7.52 RRR: 7.33 • Need 22 from 18b
Tahlia McGrath14 (16b 1x4)
Laura Wolvaardt45 (42b 6x4)
Nadine de Klerk 4-0-31-0
Sianna Ginger 3-0-17-1
16.6
de Klerk to McGrath, no run
16.5
de Klerk to McGrath, no run
16.4
1
de Klerk to Wolvaardt, 1 run
16.3
1
de Klerk to McGrath, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
TT Beaumont
64 runs (40)
8 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
12 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
83%
L Wolvaardt
49 runs (45)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
off drive
12 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
78%
Best performances - bowlers
TM McGrath
O
4
M
0
R
27
W
3
ECO
6.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
3W
LEGOFF
LHB
GM Harris
O
4
M
0
R
28
W
2
ECO
7
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
TossAdelaide Strikers Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Strikers
Tahlia McGrath
Match days30 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Jeff EganDRS
Australia
Sharad PatelDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Mitchell Claydon
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Roberto Howard
Match Referee
Australia
Janine Stainer
PointsAdelaide Strikers Women 2, Brisbane Heat Women 0
Win Probability
AS-W 100%
BH-WAS-W
100%50%100%BH-W InningsAS-W Innings

Over 20 • AS-W 151/4

Strikers won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Strikers Innings
Player NameRB
L Wolvaardt
caught4945
TT Beaumont
caught6440
MM Penna
caught14
TM McGrath
not out2424
BE Patterson
caught12
ER Johnston
not out83
Extras(lb 3, w 1)
Total151(4 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W862120.171
MS-W751112.175
SS-W7429-0.341
MR-W84480.140
AS-W83380.097
PS-W8448-0.440
ST-W8255-0.520
BH-W8071-0.911
Full Table