Markram-led SA opt to bowl; India pick Gaikwad

South Africa got a new captain in Aiden Markram as Temba Bavuma was rested after feeling unwell on Saturday. They also rested Keshav Maharaj, playing only Prenelan Subrayen and Markram as spinners. Bavuma's absence let them play both Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock. Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger were the left-arm quicks to join Ottneil Baartman.

India made what seemed an aggressive move for them: playing Harshit Rana at No.8 followed by three specialist bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna. They have at times played Rana at No. 9, making him one of the three specialist bowlers to go with three allrounders. The allrounder to miss out in this case was Nitish Kumar Reddy, making way for two spin allrounders in Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja.