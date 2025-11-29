Stokes takes the lead as England look to hit reset on Ashes

One of the few success stories from Jon Ronson's So You've Been Publicly Shamed, a book that delves into the worryingly compelling world of online humiliation and real-world consequences, comes from Max Moseley.

The ex-Formula One boss', ermmm, extra-curricular peccadilloes were plastered all over the papers in 2008. And yet, not only did he manage to survive those stories - even retaining his position as FIA president - he emerged more popular than before simply because he refused to be shamed by them. Even considering the economic and social factors that allowed Moseley to emerge unscathed from such scandal, the underlying reason why, Ronson posits, was through owning the facts of his now public sexual proclivities.

England have not disgraced themselves to that degree on this Ashes tour. Entire universes separate a two-day defeat in the opening Test match and, say, a lifelong penchant for questionable dress-up and sadomasochism. But to go by the coverage here in Australia - and some back home - Bazball has bared its arse to the world.

And so, on Saturday, not governed by shame but duty, Ben Stokes took the initiative. England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick had been pencilled in to address the media at the start of a training session at Allan Border Field, some 8km north of The Gabba, where England will be situated from Sunday. Stokes, however, decided the first official engagement since last Saturday, in the immediate aftermath of Australia's eight-wicket win, should come from him.

Ben Stokes gets back into training ahead of the second Test • Getty Images

"We had our foot on the throat of Australia at that time," said Stokes, ruefully. "And I guess a good one [thought] is…you've never got enough when it comes to the bat and you've never got enough on the board when you're trying to bowl a team out.

"That's a mentality thing. If you can think of it more like that, that will send guys out there with that real clear mind - not only about how we want to operate but where the game currently is sat. You've never won til you've won, and last week was a great example of that.

"We were in such a commanding and controlling position in that Test, particularly after the first innings - being [effectively] 105 for 1, getting a lead and making them chase down 200 [205] there was still a lot of belief that we were going to do this. That doesn't mean we don't look back on important moments and know we could have been better, and in how we executed that.

"You can all agree with me, it's not a skill issue or a quality issue that we have with regard to that moment in that game happening. We're all really, really good players. We've all shown that at different moments throughout our careers. It's just having an understanding of where that was at that moment in time. Being 100 for 1 in the third innings was an unbelievably strong position to be in."

The introspection in the days since has come both as a team and individuals. Stokes revealed he has been wondering what he could have done differently in the field, particularly in the early stages of Head's remarkable 123 from 83 deliveries. Stokes, shellshocked in the immediate aftermath , has since found faults in his own captaincy. He was perhaps guilty of sifting through plans too quickly, not letting them settle. Spamming the bumper ploy when England's success had come through nailing a length. Not bowling Joe Root early enough to change the pace as Head - a leftie - began swinging for the fences.

There will be much interest in England's approach with the bat in Brisbane • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"We've used that time to reflect on all those kinds of things, not only from a team point of view but me as a captain - the job I have to do out there. The next time we're potentially in a situation like that, I'll be in a better place to handle something that happens so quickly.

"I know there were areas in that fourth innings where I could have been a lot better as captain. I am the person who makes decisions about how we go out there and operate, and I am the one who gives the plans to the bowlers. On reflection of myself, I wasn't as clear as I normally am in those moments.

"That's something I have thought about, what I can do better as a captain and a leader. Making sure wherever the game is, whatever the momentum is swinging or not, the key thing for me is to be completely crystal clear with my bowlers."

Clear messages, full hearts, can't lose - therein lies the actual essence of what Stokes and Brendon McCullum have tried to instill since they joined forces in 2022. Stripping away the add-ons of Test cricket has always come with the ultimate goal of being better at Test cricket. And even in defeat, all Stokes and McCullum ask is whether you can be satisfied in having committed to your role in your own way.

Self-flaggelation is discouraged - the final two sessions at Perth Stadium underlines cricket does a good enough job at promoting self-hatred - but honesty remains a vital tool. And it was instructive that Stokes decided to reiterate the blueprint here and now, when it is under its most intense scrutiny.

"We keep it very simple, which is always looking to put the opposition under pressure, but then also understanding the moment we need to absorb the pressure that is being piled on to us from the opposition," he said. "We know that we are very, very good at the first bit and we all know there are areas that we can be better doing the second bit. That is the key of it. We do that and understand that. We don't take anything for granted around anything.

Ben Stokes said England have taken time to reflect on what went wrong in the first Test • Getty Images

"We're not going 'oh, well', because we don't do that. We don't shrug it off and think 'next time hopefully it will happen'. We are professional sportsmen, we pride ourselves on how we go about things and we pride ourselves on the results of the games we're playing in.

"We all know that we definitely could be better in those moments and I think it showed in that third innings. That doesn't take away how well we played for the vast majority of that game, although it was quick. That's why it was such a strange feeling at the end of that game because it happened very, very quickly. We lost a game we were in control of and we all know that."

It is likely the majority of the XI will get the chance to show they have learned from last week's mistakes. Mark Wood is expected to miss out, but the 10 remaining could be rolled out again, each with their own shot of redemption.

The second Test, ultimately, represents a do-over. The chance to shape the narrative, even if the odds are skewed very much in Australia's favour given their dominant record in day-night cricket.