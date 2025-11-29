Kieron Pollard to captain MI Emirates in ILT20
He takes over from Nicholas Pooran for the upcoming season of the ILT20
Kieron Pollard has been announced as the MI Emirates captain for the upcoming season of the ILT20, which will kick off on December 2.
Pollard, 38, was unveiled by MIE as a wildcard, along with Nicholas Pooran, after the league's inaugural auction.
Pollard takes over from Pooran as captain in the ILT20, with the latter also set to play for MI Cape Town in the SA20, with the two leagues clashing in part. Having played 720 matches, Pollard is the most capped player in T20 cricket and is 326 runs away from surpassing Chris Gayle as the highest run-getter in the format. Pollard has scored 14,237 runs at an average of 31.85 and strike rate of 151.23. Pollard will work with former India allrounder Robin Singh, the coach, at MIE.
Andre Fletcher, Romario Shepherd and Ackeem Auguste lend more West Indian flavour to MIE. Wicketkeeper-batter Fletcher had fetched the highest bid of USD 260,000 at the inaugural ILT20 auction in October.
The ILT20's fourth season, to be held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, begins on December 2 and will run until January 4, featuring six teams who will play a total of 34 matches.
MIE will open their campaign against Gulf Giants on December 4 in Dubai.
MI Emirates
Auction Signings: Muhammad Rohid (USD 140,000), Jordan Thompson (USD 48,000), Naveen-ul-Haq (USD 100,000), Andre Fletcher (USD 260,000), Nosthush Kenjige (USD 10,000), Mohamed Shafeeq (USD 10,000), Zain Ul Abidin (USD 10,000), Usman Khan (USD 10,000), Ackeem Auguste (USD 10,000), Arab Gul (USD 10,000), Tajinder Dhillon (USD 10,000), Zahoor Khan (USD 10,000), Shakib Al Hasan (USD 40,000).
Retentions + Direct Signings: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Muhammad Waseem, Kamindu Mendis.
Wildcards: Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard.