No spectators for WPL game on election day in Navi Mumbai

WPL 2026 matches on two days this week are likely to be played behind closed doors - without spectators - due to municipal corporation elections in Navi Mumbai on January 15.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the police have informed BCCI that they will not be able to provide adequate security for the cricket on the day that there is a clash between the WPL and the election. It could not be confirmed yet whether the matches on the days before and after the election - January 14 and 16 - will also be played behind closed doors.

At present, the official WPL online ticket platform has not listed tickets for sale for matches on January 14, 15 and 16. If that remains the case, the impacted games are likely to be: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz on January 14, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz on January 15, and Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 16.

The WPL schedule was released on November 29 last year while the date of the election was made public on December 15. It is understood that the WPL committee was updated soon after the election date was decided. With the BCCI yet to make the news of spectators not being allowed public, the development is likely to catch fans unawares. The opening game on Friday had a near full house, while the weekend's double-headers also attracted sizeable crowds.