McGrath-led Australia bat, Vastrakar back for India

This is India's first, and only, visit to Sharjah at the tournament. They have played their three previous group matches in Dubai which is also where they will be if they qualify for the semi-finals. After India's opening defeat to New Zealand, and slow-go in the chase against Pakistan, India sit second in the group behind Australia. Three big wins have put the defending champions on top of the pool with an enviable net run-rate of 2.786 and they are all but into the knockouts.