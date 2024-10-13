Matches (25)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
Spring Challenge (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
IND vs BDESH (1)
News

Australia bring in Heather Graham in place of the injured Tayla Vlaeminck

Captain Alyssa Healy is still with the squad but her team is sweating on her fitness too

Valkerie Baynes
Valkerie Baynes
13-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Tayla Vlaeminck was injured on the fourth ball upon her T20 World Cup return, Australia vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup, Dubai, October 11, 2024

Tayla Vlaeminck was injured on the fourth ball on her T20 World Cup return  •  ICC/Getty Images

Australia quick Tayla Vlaeminck will miss the remainder of the women's T20 World Cup after she was injured during their previous group-stage game, against Pakistan on Friday. She has been replaced in the squad by Heather Graham.
Alyssa Healy, Australia's captain, is still with the squad but her team is sweating on her fitness too, after she suffered a right-foot injury while batting in the same match.
Vlaeminck dislocated her right - bowling - shoulder while trying to stop a boundary on the fourth ball of the match in Dubai. Running back from short third to cut off a shot from Muneeba Ali, Vlaeminck slid but her knee got stuck in the turf as she reached for the ball and flicked it back before tumbling over the rope, crying out and clutching at her shoulder as she did so.
She had come into the side for the big-hitting Grace Harris, adding pace in what Healy described as an "impact for impact" swap in Australia's first match of the tournament at the ground, having opened their campaign with wins against Sri Lanka and New Zealand on a slower pitch in Sharjah.
It was Vlaeminck's first World Cup match since 2018 and the second in a career punctuated by serious injuries - including two ACL injuries, a twice-dislocated left shoulder, and stress fractures to her foot.
Healy and Vlaeminck both underwent scans on their respective injuries on Saturday.
Graham, a right-arm seam bowler, has played five T20Is and one ODI with career-best figures of 4 for 8 in the shortest format during Australia's tour of India in 2022. She will be available for selection in Australia's final group game against India on Sunday evening.
Tayla VlaeminckHeather GrahamAustralia WomenAustraliaAUS Women vs IND WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback