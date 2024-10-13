Australia bring in Heather Graham in place of the injured Tayla Vlaeminck

Vlaeminck dislocated her right - bowling - shoulder while trying to stop a boundary on the fourth ball of the match in Dubai. Running back from short third to cut off a shot from Muneeba Ali, Vlaeminck slid but her knee got stuck in the turf as she reached for the ball and flicked it back before tumbling over the rope, crying out and clutching at her shoulder as she did so.

She had come into the side for the big-hitting Grace Harris, adding pace in what Healy described as an "impact for impact" swap in Australia's first match of the tournament at the ground, having opened their campaign with wins against Sri Lanka and New Zealand on a slower pitch in Sharjah.

It was Vlaeminck's first World Cup match since 2018 and the second in a career punctuated by serious injuries - including two ACL injuries, a twice-dislocated left shoulder, and stress fractures to her foot.

Healy and Vlaeminck both underwent scans on their respective injuries on Saturday.