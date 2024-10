In a late swap that needed Australia's consent, India brought in left-arm spinner Radha Yadav in place of legspinner Asha Sobhana into the playing XI for their final group fixture in Sharjah on Sunday.

Asha was seen hobbling in the middle of a warm-up session just after the toss and was quickly taken out of the playing area for treatment by the support staff. She also didn't subsequently line-up for the national anthems. Since Asha had already been named in the playing XI, India needed Australia's nod to make the change, which came through.

Australia themselves had a big blow in the lead up with Alyssa Healy , their captain, ruled out with a leg injury. Healy, who had injured her right foot in Australia's previous game, had to use crutches to walk. In another injury update, fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup after dislocating her right shoulder in the same match.

"Asha Sobhana is unable to participate in the today's game against Australia after she suffered a knee injury during the warm-up on the sidelines of toss," a BCCI statement said. "The ICC Match Referee requested the Australian captain [Tahlia McGrath] who agreed to the request for a replacement in India's Playing XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Asha's progress."

Radha's addition offers India not just a bowling option but also some lower-order batting depth. Radha didn't start in the first three games but made a massive impact in their win over Sri Lanka by taking arguably one of the catches of the tournament at extra cover when she had come in as a substitute fielder.