Imran Khan to be moved to hospital amid rising health concerns

Former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan will be moved to hospital amid rising concerns about his health. A government minister, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that "considering his health, it has been decided to shift him to hospital and form a medical board". The decision came amidst rising pressure on the government from the opposition, who have staged a parliamentary sit-in at Parliament House until appropriate medical care is provided to Imran. The sit-in is into its second day.

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have led calls for Imran to be allowed appropriate medical access in prison after reports have emerged that he has lost most of the vision in his right eye. Imran, 73, has been in virtual solitary confinement in prison for several months, and has suffered an eye infection that his legal team has claimed left him with severe vision loss.

Imran's legal team has also asserted that his deteriorating health has been caused by the government's neglect. Government spokespersons have denied these charges.

"It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues," Wasim, who has cited Imran as the biggest influence on his career, said on X, formerly Twitter. "I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health."

Waqar, who has similarly extolled Imran's influence on his career, posted shortly after. "Putting politics aside, our national hero who gave us our greatest glory on the sporting field, a cancer hospital [which] helped so many, including my own mother, is suffering a health emergency and requires urgent treatment. I humbly request the related authorities he gets the appropriate treatment in a timely manner. Get well soon skipper."

Shoaib Akhtar said earlier on Saturday that he had spent the last three months in the USA raising funds for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, which Imran fundraised and built in tribute to his mother who died of cancer. "I'm deeply saddened to hear the news of him losing vision in his eye," Shoaib said. "I hope he gets the best treatment and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery."

Imran was an influential force during the early careers of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis • Getty Images

Shahid Afridi said right to medical access was a "basic right and should be provisioned". Ramiz Raja , who took the catch off Imran's bowling that won the 1992 World Cup for Pakistan, and later served as PCB chairman when Imran was Prime Minister, said he hoped "humanity prevails". "Seeing Imran Khan suffer and lose vision in one eye is an emotional meltdown!" he posted.

Mohammad Hafeez has also joined calls wishing Imran well and asking for appropriate medical access to be provided.

The calls have not been confined to Pakistan, with former India batter Ajay Jadeja calling on Pakistan's cricketers to show their support for Imran on Friday.