Stats - Gill only behind Bradman as India crush batting records
All the numbers and records from a series where the Indian batters made merry
Ravindra Jadeja finished with 516 runs for the series • Getty Images
3809 - Runs aggregated by India across the five matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. It is the second-most runs recorded by a team in a Test series, behind only Australia's 3877 during the six-match Ashes series in 1989. The series aggregate is also the second-highest behind the 1993 Ashes, where England and Australia collectively scored 7221 runs.
8 - Number of 300-plus totals for India, the joint-most by any team in a Test series. India also breached the 350-mark on eight occasions, two more than any other team in a Test series.
516 - Ravindra Jadeja's tally is the fifth-highest for a batter coming in at No. 6 or lower in a Test series. These are also the most runs recorded by an India batter coming in at No. 6 or lower in a Test series, going past VVS Laxman's 474 runs against West Indies in 2002.
Jadeja's six fifty-plus scores are the joint-most while batting at No. 6 or lower in a Test series. Four of Jadeja's six fifty-plus scores came in the second innings, the joint-most for a batter in a Test series.
1131 - Jadeja's run tally in Test cricket in England while batting at No. 6 or lower. These are the most runs in that position for a visiting player in any country in Test cricket, surpassing Clive Lloyd's 1126 in Australia.
Jadeja's ten fifty-plus scores at No. 6 or lower in England are also the joint-most for a visiting player in a country, alongside Lloyd's ten in Australia. Among Indian batters, only Sachin Tendulkar (12) has more fifty-plus scores in Tests in England.
754 - Shubman Gill's series aggregate is the second-highest for a captain behind Don Bradman's 810 against England in the 1936-37 Ashes. No other batter has scored more runs in a series between England and India, going past Graham Gooch's 752 runs in 1990.
470 - Boundaries hit by India (422 fours and 48 sixes), the most by any team in a Test series, going past 460 by Australia (451 fours and nine sixes) in the 1993 Ashes.
12 - Number of individual hundreds for India, the joint-most for any team in a Test series. These are also the most for India in a Test series, going past the 11 they recorded against West Indies at home in 1978-79.
5 - Five Indian batters scored 400-plus runs in this series, Yashasvi Jaiswal being the latest addition. Only three times has a team had five (or more) batters scoring 400-plus runs in a Test series previously - six for Australia in the 1993 Ashes, while five each for South Africa against England in 1964-65 and Australia in the 1989 Ashes.
Eight batters have aggregated 400-plus runs across England and India in this series so far, the joint-most for a Test series, alongside the Frank Worrell Trophy in 1975-76 and the 1993 Ashes.
Three India batters have gone past the 500-run mark in this series - Gill, KL Rahul and Jadeja, the joint-most for a team in a Test series.
66 - Akash Deep's score is the third-highest by a nightwatcher for India in men's Tests. Syed Kirmani scored 101* against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in 1979, while Amit Mishra scored 84 against England in 2011, also at The Oval.
79.66 - Percentage of runs scored by Jaiswal behind square on the offside during his 118. In all, he recorded 94 runs in that region - 11 fours and two sixes. As per ESPNCricinfo's ball-by-ball logs, it is the highest percentage of runs scored behind square by any batter while scoring a century in men's Tests since 2003.
6 - Catches dropped by England in India's second innings, the most by them in an innings since 2018. They dropped six catches in India's first innings at Edgbaston in 2022 and New Zealand's second innings at Wellington in 2023.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo