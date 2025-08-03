Stats - Gill only behind Bradman as India crush batting records

3809 - Runs aggregated by - Runs aggregated by India across the five matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy . It is the second-most runs recorded by a team in a Test series, behind only Australia's 3877 during the six-match Ashes series in 1989. The series aggregate is also the second-highest behind the 1993 Ashes, where England and Australia collectively scored 7221 runs.

1131 - Jadeja's run tally in Test cricket in England while batting at No. 6 or lower. These are the most runs in that position for a visiting player - Jadeja's run tally in Test cricket in England while batting at No. 6 or lower. These are the most runs in that position for a visiting player in any country in Test cricket , surpassing Clive Lloyd's 1126 in Australia.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

754 - Shubman Gill 's series aggregate is the second-highest for a captain behind Don Bradman's 810 against England in the 1936-37 Ashes. No other batter has scored more runs in a series between England and India , going past Graham Gooch's 752 runs in 1990.

470 - Boundaries hit by India (422 fours and 48 sixes), the most by any team in a Test series, going past 460 by Australia (451 fours and nine sixes) in the 1993 Ashes.

12 - Number of individual hundreds for India, the - Number of individual hundreds for India, the joint-most for any team in a Test series. These are also the most for India in a Test series, going past the 11 they recorded against West Indies at home in 1978-79.

5 - Five Indian batters scored 400-plus runs in this series, - Five Indian batters scored 400-plus runs in this series, Yashasvi Jaiswal being the latest addition. Only three times has a team had five (or more) batters scoring 400-plus runs in a Test series previously - six for Australia in the 1993 Ashes, while five each for South Africa against England in 1964-65 and Australia in the 1989 Ashes.

Eight batters have aggregated 400-plus runs across England and India in this series so far, the joint-most for a Test series, alongside the Frank Worrell Trophy in 1975-76 and the 1993 Ashes.

Three India batters have gone past the 500-run mark in this series - Gill, KL Rahul and Jadeja, the joint-most for a team in a Test series.

Akash Deep celebrates his fifty • Getty Images

79.66 - Percentage of runs scored by Jaiswal behind square on the offside during his 118. In all, he recorded 94 runs in that region - 11 fours and two sixes. As per ESPNCricinfo's ball-by-ball logs, it is the highest percentage of runs scored behind square by any batter while scoring a century in men's Tests since 2003.