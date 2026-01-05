Matches (8)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
BPL (2)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (1)
Auckland vs Otago, 11th Match at Auckland, Super Smash, Jan 06 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
AUCK Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bat
AUCK Win & Bowl
OTAGO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Auckland
L
L
NR
W
NR
Otago
L
L
L
W
T
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 20:32
Match details
|Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.40 start, First Session 12.40-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.30, Second Session 14.30-16.00
|Match days
|6 January 2026 - day (20-over match)
Super Smash News
Two retired outs and a tie: drama in New Zealand's Super Smash
For the first time in the history of men's T20 cricket, two batters were retired out in an innings
Glenn Phillips brings out the switch cover drive
Playing in the Super Smash, he hit a four with this shot, and then a six over extra-cover while taking strike left-handed