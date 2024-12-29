Matches (8)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (1)

Otago vs Auckland, 3rd Match at Alexandra,Super Smash, Dec 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (D/N), Alexandra, December 29, 2024, Super Smash
Otago FlagOtago
Auckland FlagAuckland
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
D Foxcroft
10 M • 214 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 108.08 SR
MW Chu
10 M • 190 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 166.66 SR
CD Fletcher
9 M • 180 Runs • 45 Avg • 125.87 SR
SM Solia
10 M • 173 Runs • 21.63 Avg • 122.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 15.2 SR
ATE Hazeldine
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.51 Econ • 18.3 SR
DK Ferns
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 11.66 SR
L Delport
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.87 Econ • 13.41 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Molyneux Park, Alexandra
Series
Season2024/25
Match days29 December 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTAGO11040.500
ND10020.000
AUCK10020.000
CANT1010-0.500
CD-----
WELL-----
Full Table