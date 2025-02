Super Smash 2024-25: Young Stags roar, all-round Kerr soars

Though New Zealand don't have the depth of India or England, they have some young talent bubbling through. Twenty-two-year-old Matt Boyle is the latest talent who is already being talked up as a future Black Cap. A tall left-hander who can hit the ball long and far, Boyle emerged as the top run-getter in the men's Super Smash, with 377 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.70 and strike rate of 156.43 for Kings. Matt is the younger brother of Jack , who has moved to Central Districts from Canterbury and son of Justin Boyle , who played for both Canterbury and Wellington.