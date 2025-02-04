Super Smash 2024-25: Young Stags roar, all-round Kerr soars

The 2024-25 men's and women's Super Smash ended on Sunday, with Tom Bruce's Central Stags and Amelia Kerr's Wellington Blaze winning the titles at the Basin Reserve. Here are the major takeaways from the season gone by.

Stags' youngsters roar

No Doug Bracewell (at the SA20 with Joburg Super Kings). No Ajaz Patel (injury). No Seth Rance (retired). No Josh Clarkson (impending fatherhood). No problem for Stags as they toppled a powerful Canterbury Kings side that included as many as ten players who have played international cricket for New Zealand.

For the Stags, it was William Clark , 23, and Curtis Heaphy , 21, who sealed their chase of 136. Toby Findlay , another youngster, sparkled in the final, coming away with 3 for 29 in his four overs, including the big wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Having sussed out that the pitch was two-paced, Findlay used his variations well, often digging the ball into the track to mess with the timing of Kings' batters. In his first season as a contracted CD player, Findlay emerged as a Super Smash champion and promises more for the future.

Blair Tickner, the senior Stags seamer, finished with a chart-topping 16 wickets in nine innings at an average of 18.43 and economy rate of 9.21.

Amelia Kerr shone with bat and ball in the Women's Super Smash • Getty Images

Amelia Kerr at it with ball and bat

Jamieson, Shipley, Sears return to action

Kyle Jamieson made a successful return from injury in the Super Smash • Getty Images

In the men's final, Jamieson burst through Jack Boyle's defences with a sharp inducker and proceeded to dismiss Dane Cleaver, who had top-scored for Stags, but it was not enough for the Kings to wrest the title. Jamieson ended the tournament with 14 wickets in 12 innings at an excellent economy rate of 5.95.

Shipley, who was also working his way back from a back injury, took 12 wickets in eight innings at an economy rate of 8.04. He also made some cameos with the bat in Kings' run to another final.

Meet Matt Boyle, the breakout star of the tournament

Though New Zealand don't have the depth of India or England, they have some young talent bubbling through. Twenty-two-year-old Matt Boyle is the latest talent who is already being talked up as a future Black Cap. A tall left-hander who can hit the ball long and far, Boyle emerged as the top run-getter in the men's Super Smash, with 377 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.70 and strike rate of 156.43 for Kings. Matt is the younger brother of Jack , who has moved to Central Districts from Canterbury and son of Justin Boyle , who played for both Canterbury and Wellington.

Central Stags are Men's Super Smash champions • Getty Images

Boyle had also showcased his power for New Zealand XI in December last year, when he clattered an unbeaten 57 off 34 balls against a Sri Lankan attack, which included mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana and slinger Nuwan Thushara, in a ten-over tour game in Lincoln.

Bevon Jacobs watch

After having secured an unexpected IPL deal with Mumbai Indians and having broken into the New Zealand squad, Bevon Jacobs turned up at the Super Smash for Auckand Aces, hitting 263 runs in eight innings at an average of 37.57 and strike rate of 140.64. His unbeaten 90 off 56 balls against Northern Brave in Hamilton was arguably the innings of this season. Having entered the fray at 30 for 3 in the fifth over, Jacobs propelled Aces to 187 for 5. Though Brave chased down the target, Jacobs served a reminder of his raw power and potential.