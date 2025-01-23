Matches (14)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
England in India (1)
BPL (2)

Auckland vs Otago, 23rd Match at Auckland, Super Smash, Jan 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match (D/N), Auckland, January 23, 2025, Super Smash
PrevNext
Auckland FlagAuckland
Otago FlagOtago
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AUCK Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bat
AUCK Win & Bowl
OTAGO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CD Fletcher
10 M • 213 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 123.83 SR
BJ Jacobs
6 M • 166 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 149.54 SR
MW Chu
9 M • 234 Runs • 33.43 Avg • 160.27 SR
D Foxcroft
8 M • 166 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 126.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DK Ferns
9 M • 19 Wkts • 8.19 Econ • 10.1 SR
J McKenzie
9 M • 14 Wkts • 9.17 Econ • 12.28 SR
ATE Hazeldine
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 14.3 SR
BNJ Lockrose
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 18.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Series
Season2024/25
Match days23 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
CD852180.162
OTAGO843180.545
ND73216-0.454
AUCK72312-0.145
CANT62480.116
WELL6248-0.409
Full Table