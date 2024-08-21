Matches (9)
Royals WMN vs Amazon WMN, 1st Match at Tarouba, WCPL 2024, Aug 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (N), Tarouba, August 21, 2024, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Barbados Royals Women FlagBarbados Royals Women
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors Women
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 15:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
8 M • 277 Runs • 34.63 Avg • 119.91 SR
RS Williams
6 M • 83 Runs • 16.6 Avg • 96.51 SR
SR Taylor
7 M • 117 Runs • 29.25 Avg • 103.53 SR
NY McLean
6 M • 111 Runs • 27.75 Avg • 127.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 15 SR
A Wellington
5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 15 SR
S Ismail
5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 15.42 SR
K Ramharack
7 M • 6 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 25 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
BR-W
GAW-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Aaliyah Alleyne 
Bowler
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Naijanni Cumberbatch 
Allrounder
Afy Fletcher 
Bowler
Cherry-Ann Fraser 
Allrounder
Shabika Gajnabi 
Bowler
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Chinelle Henry 
Middle order Batter
Trishan Holder 
Allrounder
Djenaba Joseph 
Batting Allrounder
Qiana Joseph 
Bowler
Hayley Matthews 
Opening Batter
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Amanda-Jade Wellington 
Bowler
Rashada Williams 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days21 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Caribbean Premier League News

WCPL 2024: Amazon Warriors sign Winfield-Hill; Royals bring back Rashada and Holder

Batters Jannillea Glasgow and Chedean Nation, who were with Royals in 2023, have now joined Knight Riders

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey sign up for Women's Caribbean Premier League

The pair of India internationals will play for Trinbago Knight Riders in the third season of the competition

Jhulan Goswami joins Trinbago Knight Riders as mentor for WCPL 2024

TKR recently signed India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey for this year

Tryon and Burns join Amazon Warriors for Women's CPL 2024

Stafanie Taylor, who captained the Amazon Warriors to the final of the tournament last season, has been retained

Defending champions Royals add Chamari Athapaththu for Women's CPL 2024

They have also retained last year's captain Matthews and legspinner Wellington while adding wicketkeeper-batter Redmayne

Women's Caribbean Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BR-W-----
GAW-W-----
TKR-W-----
Full Table