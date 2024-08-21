Matches (9)
Royals WMN vs Amazon WMN, 1st Match at Tarouba, WCPL 2024, Aug 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (N), Tarouba, August 21, 2024, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals WMN
W
W
W
L
W
Amazon WMN
L
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 15:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BR-W8 M • 277 Runs • 34.63 Avg • 119.91 SR
BR-W6 M • 83 Runs • 16.6 Avg • 96.51 SR
GAW-W7 M • 117 Runs • 29.25 Avg • 103.53 SR
GAW-W6 M • 111 Runs • 27.75 Avg • 127.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BR-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 15 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 15 SR
GAW-W5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 15.42 SR
GAW-W7 M • 6 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 25 SR
SQUAD
BR-W
GAW-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|21 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
