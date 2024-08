Samarawickrama, a left-hand top-order batter, will join Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Jess Jonassen as the other overseas players for Knight Riders. She is only the second Sri Lankan woman to be part of an overseas league after Chamari Athapaththu.

The move to pick Samarawickrama comes at a time when her stocks are rising. She was the Player of the Final with an unbeaten 69 off 51 balls in Sri Lanka's maiden title win at Women's Asia Cup 2024. She followed that with back-to-back fifties in the T20I series against Ireland before becoming the third woman to hit an ODI century for Sri Lanka with her 105 against the same opponents. Overall, she has 1463 runs in 65 T20Is at a strike rate of 99.72.