Trinbago WMN vs Royals WMN, 2nd Match at Tarouba, WCPL 2024, Aug 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (N), Tarouba, August 22, 2024, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Trinbago WMN
W
L
L
W
L
Royals WMN
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TKR-W6 M • 207 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 111.29 SR
TKR-W4 M • 77 Runs • 19.25 Avg • 80.2 SR
BR-W8 M • 277 Runs • 34.63 Avg • 119.91 SR
BR-W6 M • 83 Runs • 16.6 Avg • 96.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TKR-W6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.82 Econ • 11.44 SR
TKR-W3 M • 3 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 18 SR
BR-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 15 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 15 SR
SQUAD
TKR-W
BR-W
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|22 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
