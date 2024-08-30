Aaliyah Alleyne's four helps Barbados Royals defend WCPL crown
Fast-bowling allrounder returned 4 for 21 before a fighting innings from Athapaththu confined TKR to a runners-up finish
Fast-bowling allrounder returned 4 for 21 before a fighting innings from Athapaththu confined TKR to a runners-up finish
Over 15 • BAR-W 94/6Royals won by 4 wickets (with 30 balls remaining)
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|13
|12
|not out
|39
|47
|caught
|14
|13
|caught
|2
|4
|bowled
|15
|6
|run out
|0
|1
|lbw
|1
|3
|not out
|4
|4
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 5)
|Total
|94(6 wkts; 15 ovs)