Aaliyah Alleyne's four helps Barbados Royals defend WCPL crown

After being asked to bat, TKR started on the right note with captain Deandra Dottin - back in West Indies' squad for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after reversing her international retirement - smacking a six off Chinelle Henry in the opening over. But things went down south for them after Royals' skipper Hayley Matthews got one to sneak in through Dottin in the second over. Henry then dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues, who ensured TKR's qualification with a half-century in the previous outing, caught and bowled for just two.