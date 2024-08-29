Matches (3)
WI vs SA
WCPL
NL T20 Tri-Series

Royals vs Riders, Final at Tarouba, WCPL, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Tarouba, August 29, 2024, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Barbados Royals Women FlagBarbados Royals Women
Trinbago Knight Riders Women FlagTrinbago Knight Riders Women
Tomorrow
7:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
10 M • 371 Runs • 46.38 Avg • 114.15 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
3 M • 90 Runs • 30 Avg • 93.75 SR
DJS Dottin
9 M • 300 Runs • 33.33 Avg • 110.29 SR
Kycia A Knight
8 M • 110 Runs • 13.75 Avg • 76.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 11.57 SR
A Wellington
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 16.61 SR
A Mohammed
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 14.77 SR
SS Connell
6 M • 4 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 24 SR
SQUAD
BAR-W
TKR-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Aaliyah Alleyne 
Bowler
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Naijanni Cumberbatch 
Allrounder
Afy Fletcher 
Bowler
Cherry-Ann Fraser 
Allrounder
Shabika Gajnabi 
Bowler
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Chinelle Henry 
Middle order Batter
Trishan Holder 
Allrounder
Djenaba Joseph 
Batting Allrounder
Qiana Joseph 
Bowler
Hayley Matthews 
Opening Batter
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Amanda-Jade Wellington 
Bowler
Rashada Williams 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days29 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Caribbean Premier League News

Athapaththu: Franchise cricket isn't about the money, I learn from them

Chamari Athapaththu, currently playing for Barbados Royals in WCPL 2024, talks up franchise cricket and the young Sri Lanka stars

Rodrigues looks at TKR stint as game-time ahead of T20 World Cup

"[Implementing a few things I am working on] in practice it's different. When you do it in a match, it's way different"

Samarawickrama replaces injured Lanning for Trinbago Knight Riders

Samarawickrama is the second Sri Lankan woman after Athapaththu to be part of an overseas T20 league

WCPL 2024: Amazon Warriors sign Winfield-Hill; Royals bring back Rashada and Holder

Batters Jannillea Glasgow and Chedean Nation, who were with Royals in 2023, have now joined Knight Riders

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey sign up for Women's Caribbean Premier League

The pair of India internationals will play for Trinbago Knight Riders in the third season of the competition

Women's Caribbean Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BAR-W43160.454
TKR-W4224-0.518
GAW-W41320.013
Full Table