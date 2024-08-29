Matches (3)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
NL T20 Tri-Series (1)
Royals vs Riders, Final at Tarouba, WCPL, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Tarouba, August 29, 2024, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
W
W
W
W
L
Riders
L
L
L
T
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAR-W10 M • 371 Runs • 46.38 Avg • 114.15 SR
BAR-W3 M • 90 Runs • 30 Avg • 93.75 SR
TKR-W9 M • 300 Runs • 33.33 Avg • 110.29 SR
TKR-W8 M • 110 Runs • 13.75 Avg • 76.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAR-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 11.57 SR
BAR-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 16.61 SR
TKR-W7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 14.77 SR
TKR-W6 M • 4 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 24 SR
Bowler
Batting Allrounder
Allrounder
Bowler
Allrounder
Bowler
Top order Batter
Middle order Batter
Allrounder
Batting Allrounder
Bowler
Opening Batter
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bowler
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
|Match days
|29 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Caribbean Premier League News
Athapaththu: Franchise cricket isn't about the money, I learn from them
Chamari Athapaththu, currently playing for Barbados Royals in WCPL 2024, talks up franchise cricket and the young Sri Lanka stars
Rodrigues looks at TKR stint as game-time ahead of T20 World Cup
"[Implementing a few things I am working on] in practice it's different. When you do it in a match, it's way different"
Samarawickrama replaces injured Lanning for Trinbago Knight Riders
Samarawickrama is the second Sri Lankan woman after Athapaththu to be part of an overseas T20 league
WCPL 2024: Amazon Warriors sign Winfield-Hill; Royals bring back Rashada and Holder
Batters Jannillea Glasgow and Chedean Nation, who were with Royals in 2023, have now joined Knight Riders