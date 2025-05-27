Pakistan begin yet another era as bruised Bangladesh eye revival

Big picture

Like one of those stifling work dinners there's no getting out of, this Pakistan-Bangladesh series is to be endured rather than enjoyed. Initially meant to be three ODIs and as many T20Is, it was shortened to five T20I games, before the PSL encroached into its window and lopped off the two games in Faisalabad. Now, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in three T20Is at the tail end of May and the start of June, midway through a heatwave, as two out-of-form T20 sides look to turn the corner.

It's less than 48 hours ago that the PSL concluded with a spectacular final at the Gaddafi Stadium, where these three games will all take place. Ticket prices have been slashed, and the start time has been pushed back by an extra half-hour to allow the relatively cooler evening conditions time to take hold.

Pakistan begin yet another new era, though the frequency of these reboots likely stretches the meaning of that word to breaking point. Mike Hesson has been appointed the white-ball coach. Regarded as one of the game's canniest thinkers with a stellar resume of leading teams to success behind him, you'd think his arrival represents an exciting new time in Pakistan cricket. A bit like when Gary Kirsten was appointed to the same position 12 months earlier.

Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed are out injured , while Nahid Rana has opted out of the tour. They will, though, have the services of new fast bowling coach Shaun Tait, who previously served in that role with Pakistan.

As with the later stages of the PSL, there will be no Hawkeye available during this series. The provider of the technology did not return to Pakistan once the PSL resumed, and the PCB has not deemed it cost-effective to arrange a replacement.

Form guide

Pakistan LLWLL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Bangladesh LLWWW

In the spotlight

Saim Ayub is fully fit, but didn't hit his stride properly during the PSL. Starting off with a trademark half-century for Peshawar Zalmi, he followed it up with six successive single-digit scores as his tournament ended with a whimper. Five months earlier, when he last played T20I cricket before an ankle injury doomed him to a spell on the sidelines, he was in irresistible form; his most recent T20I score is an unbeaten 57-ball 98 against South Africa at Centurion. Pakistan will hope he can pick up where he left that sort of form.

Litton Das was named T20I captain recently • BCCI

Litton Das, who oversaw Bangladesh's 2-1 defeat against UAE last week. Litton is the All eyes will be on, who oversaw Bangladesh's 2-1 defeat against UAE last week. Litton is the newly appointed T20I captain after Najmul Hossain Shanto stood down from the position earlier in the year. Litton got the position on the back of his good leadership in the West Indies in December. However, his batting form remains suspect. He made 65 runs against the UAE, often looking uncertain with his role in the batting order. Litton may have to take the anchor role with the bigger hitters around them, while at the same time managing the bowling attack.

Pakistan are coming off a series defeat against New Zealand • Getty Images

Team news

A side strain has ruled Mohammad Wasim Jnr out of the series, with Abbas Afridi named his replacement. With this being Hesson's first squad, there are positions up for grabs in the batting order, while Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf are expected to make up the seam-bowling numbers.

Pakistan: 1 Sahibzada Farhan/Mohammad Haris (wk) 2 Saim Ayub 3 Fakhar Zaman 4 Hasan Nawaz 5 Salman Ali Agha (capt) 6 Shadab Khan 7 Khushdil Shah 8 Faheem Ashraf 9 Haris Rauf 10 Hasan Ali 11 Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh have a limited pace attack so they will have to bring in at least two of their spinners into the XI. It might be a choice between vice captain Mahedi Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Litton Das (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Jaker Ali (wk), 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz/Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Shoriful Islam

Pitch and conditions

It remains hot and dry in Lahore, though an occasional evening breeze does make conditions around match time more bearable. If the PSL is any indicator, the surfaces should be conducive to high scores.

Stats and trivia

Bangladesh have a woeful T20I record against Pakistan, winning 3 and losing 16 matches. They did, however, win the last time these two sides played, though it involved second-string sides at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan are one and two wickets away respectively from becoming the fourth and fifth Bangladeshi bowlers to take 50 T20I wickets Pakistan's T20I record since the start of 2024 makes for grim reading. Excluding games against Ireland, Canada and Zimbabwe, they have won four of 23 T20Is in this period

Quotes