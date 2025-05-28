Matches (2)
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I at Lahore, PAK vs BAN, May 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Lahore, May 28, 2025, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
Agha Salman
8 M • 212 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 121.83 SR
Saim Ayub
4 M • 189 Runs • 94.5 Avg • 175 SR
Jaker Ali
8 M • 201 Runs • 28.71 Avg • 134 SR
Litton Das
10 M • 196 Runs • 21.78 Avg • 121.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abrar Ahmed
7 M • 12 Wkts • 9.04 Econ • 11.83 SR
Haris Rauf
8 M • 11 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 14.18 SR
Rishad Hossain
9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 12.8 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
9 M • 13 Wkts • 10.59 Econ • 16.07 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
BAN
Player
Role
Salman Agha (c)
Allrounder
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Hasan Nawaz 
Top order Batter
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shadab Khan 
Allrounder
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3190
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days28 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
