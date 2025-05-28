Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I at Lahore, PAK vs BAN, May 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Lahore, May 28, 2025, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
L
W
L
L
Bangladesh
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 21:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK8 M • 212 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 121.83 SR
PAK4 M • 189 Runs • 94.5 Avg • 175 SR
BAN8 M • 201 Runs • 28.71 Avg • 134 SR
BAN10 M • 196 Runs • 21.78 Avg • 121.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK7 M • 12 Wkts • 9.04 Econ • 11.83 SR
PAK8 M • 11 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 14.18 SR
BAN9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 12.8 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 10.59 Econ • 16.07 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
BAN
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3190
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|28 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
