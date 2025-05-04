Litton Das named Bangladesh T20I captain; Mahedi Hasan to be his deputy

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been formally announced as Bangladesh's T20I captain, while offspinner Mahedi Hasan has been named his deputy for the seven away T20Is against UAE and Pakistan in May-June.

Litton has led Bangladesh in one Test, seven ODIs and four T20Is, but this is the first time that he has been named full-time captain in any format. The 30-year-old was recently ruled out of PSL 2025 , where he was part of Karachi Kings, after he sustained a finger injury during training. He has since recovered.

There was, however, no place for Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ripon Mondol and Taskin Ahmed. Taskin is recovering from an ankle injury, while Mehidy's exclusion is mildly surprising given he has been part of Bangladesh's leadership group in recent months.

Bangladesh will first play two T20Is against UAE in Sharjah on May 17 and 19. They will then leave for Pakistan to play a five-match T20I series, which begins on May 25. The series will conclude on June 3.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is in UAE and Pakistan