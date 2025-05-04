Litton Das named Bangladesh T20I captain; Mahedi Hasan to be his deputy

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das
has been formally announced as Bangladesh's T20I captain, while offspinner Mahedi Hasan
has been named his deputy for the seven away T20Is against UAE and Pakistan in May-June.
Litton replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto
in the role after the 26-year-old quit as Bangladesh's T20I captain
earlier this year. Litton had also led Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series in the West Indies last December, with Shanto unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Bangladesh had clean-swept the hosts 3-0.
Litton has led Bangladesh in one Test, seven ODIs and four T20Is, but this is the first time that he has been named full-time captain in any format. The 30-year-old was recently ruled out of PSL 2025
, where he was part of Karachi Kings, after he sustained a finger injury during training. He has since recovered.
Shanto, meanwhile, is one of five players who have returned to Bangladesh's T20I squad. Apart from him, the national selectors have also included Towhid Hridoy
, Tanvir Islam
, Mustafizur Rahman
and Shoriful Islam
in the 16-member squad. Hridoy had also missed the West Indies series due to an injury, while Mustafizur was attending to a personal issue at the time.
There was, however, no place for Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ripon Mondol and Taskin Ahmed. Taskin is recovering from an ankle injury, while Mehidy's exclusion is mildly surprising given he has been part of Bangladesh's leadership group in recent months.
Bangladesh will first play two T20Is against UAE in Sharjah on May 17 and 19. They will then leave for Pakistan to play a five-match T20I series, which begins on May 25. The series will conclude on June 3.
Bangladesh squad for T20Is in UAE and Pakistan
Litton Das (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam