Peshawar Zalmi also bolstered their ranks in the lead-up to their first game. Fast bowler Ihsanullah , who was ruled out for an extended period of time with a career-threating elbow injury which the PCB acknowledged was mishandled, makes his return to the league for the first time since 2023. He has been signed by Peshawar Zalmi, who play their first game against Quetta Gladiators on Saturday.