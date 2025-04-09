PSL remains the purest form of fun for a Pakistan fan a decade into its chaotic existence

A decade is never not a milestone, but it can also be an awkward period of time to draw any conclusions from. It's probably a bit too late to begin evaluating whether you've made the right career choice, and hopefully too early to determine if you've got enough by way of retirement savings. It's often best looked upon through the softened sepia tint of hindsight, which has its own gentle way of smoothing out the roughest edges of circumstance, superimposing melancholy contentment where raw pain once existed. That might make any objective assessment difficult, but it's always deeply personal.

Apna X Hai - could perhaps be characterised the same way, though, corny pun aside, it gets something fundamental about this tournament right. This is an X to be interpreted rather than solved, with the PSL choosing to focus on the sense of belonging and connection with Pakistan, not the glamour or any delusions of grandeur that, at present, are hard to seriously keep up in Pakistan cricket. As Pakistan's own T20 competition hits that milestone, what to make of it remains elusive, and personal. The Pakistan Super League launched its own official song for the tournament a few days out from its start, predictably drawing strong opinions on ultimately inconsequential promotional filler. The slogan it came

Much as the PSL would like to stand out as an independent entity, its fanbase is primarily Pakistan cricket's fanbase, and the league starts at a time when Pakistan's worn-down supporters have flitted from hope to disappointment and heartbreak in six non-stop months of international cricket. It's impossible to say this is the nadir, but it does feel Pakistan appear to have left no stone unturned in its search. Stop-gap solutions for structural problems, the hounding out of high-profile coaching staff they had spent a fortune chasing, the appointments and sackings of captains on an almost monthly basis all culminated in an embarrassing early exit in a Champions Trophy they hosted before three weeks of humbling defeats in New Zealand rubbed salt into their wounds.

That is the backdrop to the tenth anniversary of a league that deserves better. It has become a financial lifeline for the PCB over the years, one of the few brands associated with Pakistan that has actually appreciated in value. It laid the groundwork for Pakistan's international isolation to end, and has inculcated a sense of regional identity that was never possible in the domestic first-class structure due to perpetual rejigging. Now, perhaps, it is also an escape if you want to watch Pakistan cricket without the sadness that watching Pakistan cricket evokes in so many.

The danger of stagnation, though, is ever-present, and, with all six franchises up for rebidding at the end of its tenth year, potentially existential. The most dominant theme in the build-up week of the tournament, tellingly, has been a constantly escalating attack on the management of the PSL by one of the franchise owners. Multan Sultans' Ali Tareen accused the PCB of letting the league embrace mediocrity, sparking a contretemps with Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal who accused Tareen of "ridiculing and disrespecting" the league. They would later de-escalate, but it has shone a spotlight on how insecurities and fears about the future of the PSL run right to the top.

The PSL appears to have accepted that days of the league attracting the hottest property in franchise cricket are behind them. The first pick for the first two seasons of the draft were Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum ; this year it was Daryl Mitchell , last year David Willey . The glut of T20 leagues in a window the PSL believed it had to itself saw it constricted from either side when the UAE's ILT20 and the IPL owners-backed SA20 popped up in January and February, drawing talent away. At the other end, the ever-expanding IPL began to spread into March, further reducing the PSL's breathing space.

As a result, the PSL made official what had been a de facto reality for several seasons, accepting its status as a second-tier league and moving directly into the IPL window. This change may not be permanent and it divided opinion among the franchise owners, but operating in the IPL's slipstream all but ended any issues around international clashes. While past seasons involved multiple late withdrawals, the replacement draft this time around comprised just two new picks, as just about every player who went unpicked at the IPL was available to the PSL.

In its second season at the launch ceremony, then-PCB chairman unveiled the Spirit Trophy for the PSL which, the official claim went, included 50,000 double-pointed Swarovski crystals. It took, the PCB's website said, "inspiration from the brilliance of the universe".

That sort of vapid optimism of the early seasons has dulled, and, as the league bids farewell to its first decade, the pragmatism of middle age has replaced it. The aspiration for the PSL to become a global glamour brand never seemed tenable, but it has carved its way into Pakistan's cultural identity. No one is pretending it will compete for international eyeballs while games clash directly with the IPL, but there is a recognition Pakistan was never doing this for anyone else, just for Pakistan.

And a decade leaves memories Pakistan fans may cling to as a crutch in these unhappy times. Lahore's overwhelming gratitude when Daren Sammy 's million-dollar smile lit up the Gaddafi Stadium for the first time in 2017 remains one of cricket's most iconic recent days. Kings' dismantling of arch-nemesis Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium, Lahore's emotions overflowing tears when they went back-to-back after years of propping up the table.