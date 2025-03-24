Warner to lead Karachi Kings in PSL 2025

Former Australia opener David Warner will captain the Karachi Kings in the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League. Warner, who was the Kings' first pick at the draft in January, replaces Shan Masood as captain.

"We have a fantastic line-up and I'm super excited to take on the role of captain this year," Warner said.

Kings' owner Salman Iqbal said Warner's "track record as leader and match-winner aligns perfectly with our vision" while paying tribute to Masood, whom he expected to remain a "key player in the squad".

The Kings are looking to break out of a rut that has seen them miss out on the playoffs each of the last three seasons. Since winning their only title in 2020, they haven't come close to replicating that success.

Warner recently captained Sydney Thunder to the final of the 2024-25 Big Bash League, seven years on from Cricket Australia imposing a lifetime leadership ban on him in the wake of the ball-tampering fracas that engulfed Australia in Cape Town in 2018. The ban was lifted last year

George Linde has replaced Corbin Bosch in the Peshawar Zalmi squad • AFP/Getty Images

Linde replaces Bosch, Carey replaces van der Dussen