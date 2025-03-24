Warner to lead Karachi Kings in PSL 2025
Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, meanwhile, have signed George Linde and Alex Carey as replacement picks
Former Australia opener David Warner will captain the Karachi Kings in the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League. Warner, who was the Kings' first pick at the draft in January, replaces Shan Masood as captain.
"We have a fantastic line-up and I'm super excited to take on the role of captain this year," Warner said.
Kings' owner Salman Iqbal said Warner's "track record as leader and match-winner aligns perfectly with our vision" while paying tribute to Masood, whom he expected to remain a "key player in the squad".
The Kings are looking to break out of a rut that has seen them miss out on the playoffs each of the last three seasons. Since winning their only title in 2020, they haven't come close to replicating that success.
Warner recently captained Sydney Thunder to the final of the 2024-25 Big Bash League, seven years on from Cricket Australia imposing a lifetime leadership ban on him in the wake of the ball-tampering fracas that engulfed Australia in Cape Town in 2018. The ban was lifted last year.
Linde replaces Bosch, Carey replaces van der Dussen
Peshawar Zalmi have drafted in South Africa allrounder George Linde as a full replacement for his compatriot Corbin Bosch, who pulled out of the PSL to take part in the IPL that is running concurrently.
Anoher South Africa star, the Islamabad United batter Rassie van der Dussen, is set to miss part of the season for personal reasons. Islamabad have named Australia keeper-batter Alex Carey as his partial replacement.
These picks were made in an online replacement draft held on Monday. Peshawar Zalmi and Kings have reserved their replacement picks for Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana and keeper-batter Litton Das respectively, while Quetta Gladiators and Kings have reserved their replacement picks for New Zealand batters Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson respectively.
The PSL begins on 11 April in Rawalpindi, with the final on 18 May in Lahore.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000