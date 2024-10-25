Warner's leadership ban overturned by Cricket Australia

David Warner 's lifetime leadership ban has been overturned by Cricket Australia following a review by CA's Conduct Commission. It means he is now eligible to captain Sydney Thunder in the upcoming BBL having not been allowed to captain any team in Australia after the ban was imposed following the sandpaper incident in Cape Town in 2018.

CA released the findings from the Conduct Commission review on Friday with the three-person panel unanimously deciding that Warner had met the necessary criteria to have ban lifted following changes to the code of conduct in 2022.

"In its decision the panel noted 'the respectful and contrite tone of his [Warner's] responses, as well as the content impressed the Review Panel and led it to the unanimous view that he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and in his statement that he had extreme remorse for his conduct'," CA's statement said.

"The panel also considered references citing 'the contribution that Mr Warner has made, and can make in the future, towards the development of young cricketers in Australia if they were given the opportunity to be led by Mr Warner, his important continuing role in fostering interest in cricket especially with the South Asian community in Australia and generally'."

Warner had lodged an application to have the leadership ban modified in 2018 after accepting a year-long playing ban for his involvement in the ball tampering scandal. He had previously angrily withdrawn from the an attempt to have his ban overturned in 2022.

It had long been a source of frustration for Warner that he had been banned from leading any team in Australia while Steven Smith, who was also banned from playing for a year for his involvement in the scandal, has since returned to captain both the Australian Test and ODI team and remains the current Test vice-captain.

Warner had been allowed to captain teams around the world since his playing ban, having led Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

The six-year long process had also frustrated Warner, who had hoped to get the chance to captain Australia's T20 side late in his international career, before retiring from all formats following the T20 World Cup in June.

CA CEO Nick Hockley said he was please Warner's ban had been overturned.

"In 2022 we updated the Code of Conduct to ensure there was a fair and rigorous process in place for all players and player support personnel to have long-term sanctions reviewed," Hockley said.

"I am pleased David has chosen to have his sanction reviewed and that he will be eligible to take up leadership positions in Australian Cricket this summer."