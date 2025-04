Can Karachi end playoffs jinx, and will spin issues cost Lahore?

Peshawar Zalmi were among the standout teams in the early years of the competition, winning the title in 2017. Under Daren Sammy's leadership, this was the side that came to be associated most with the light-hearted joy of the PSL in its honeymoon years, and was instrumental in the return of the league to Pakistan itself. They continue to boast Pakistan's biggest stars; Babar Azam is the captain, but their explosiveness has been replaced by a middling consistency. Every team has won the PSL since Zalmi last won one, but they remain the only side never to miss out on the playoffs.