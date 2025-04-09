Can Karachi end playoffs jinx, and will spin issues cost Lahore?

As we build up to the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which is set to get underway on April 11, ESPNcricinfo looks ahead to what could be in store for three of the six participants.

No franchise embraces Pakistan's all-or-nothing philosophy quite like Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars have the largest fanbase and the most enigmatic journey of all sides. They were the laughing stock in the first four years, finishing bottom each time despite stuffing their side with superstars ranging from Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum. But the pendulum swung violently the other way; they remain the only side to have defended a PSL title, going back to back under Shaheen Afridi before finishing outside the playoff positions once more in 2024. The core of the squad remains unchanged but that doesn't make anticipating what they do any easier.