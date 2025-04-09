Can Karachi end playoffs jinx, and will spin issues cost Lahore?
Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, have an impressive-looking top order, but are short of fast-bowling pedigree
As we build up to the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which is set to get underway on April 11, ESPNcricinfo looks ahead to what could be in store for three of the six participants.
Karachi Kings
Karachi Kings are in the kind of rut Lahore Qalandars found themselves in during the PSL's early years. Three successive finishes outside the playoffs have seen their squad go through a bit of an overhaul. Shan Masood has been replaced as captain by David Warner, arguably the marquee signing of the league this year. Kane Williamson, Aamer Jamal and Adam Milne also come in, during a season in which home advantage will be limited; just five games take place at the National Stadium in Karachi across the league.
Best result: Champions [2020]
2024 finish: Fifth
Strengths:
- There's greater variety in Kings' fast-bowling attack than there was last season, with the extra pace of Milne and the acquisition of the regularly prolific Abbas Afridi.
- The batting line-up boasts experienced international star names, with Tim Seifert's recent form against Pakistan's bowling attack a potential point of difference.
Weaknesses:
- Kings have a number of players with a large variance between their ceiling and floor. Warner, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, James Vince and Jamal are more explosive than they are consistent, meaning short-term form could decide the Kings' fate.
- The spin department looks light, with 40-year-old Mohammad Nabi and 36-year-old Zahid Mahmood the only established options.
Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar Zalmi were among the standout teams in the early years of the competition, winning the title in 2017. Under Daren Sammy's leadership, this was the side that came to be associated most with the light-hearted joy of the PSL in its honeymoon years, and was instrumental in the return of the league to Pakistan itself. They continue to boast Pakistan's biggest stars; Babar Azam is the captain, but their explosiveness has been replaced by a middling consistency. Every team has won the PSL since Zalmi last won one, but they remain the only side never to miss out on the playoffs.
Best result: Champions (2017)
2024 finish: Second (Lost Eliminator 2)
Strengths:
- The top-order batting combination is among the most desirable, featuring in Babar a reliable anchor alongside high-quality power hitters.
- Zalmi boast two local players who come into the tournament in hot form: Saim Ayub, returning from injury, and Sufiyaan Muqeem.
Weaknesses:
- Corbin Bosch's withdrawal leaves Zalmi short of allrounder options, with Hussain Talat and Maaz Sadaaqat the only available options.
- Aside from Mohammad Ali, Zalmi's fast-bowling options have little to no PSL pedigree.
Lahore Qalandars
No franchise embraces Pakistan's all-or-nothing philosophy quite like Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars have the largest fanbase and the most enigmatic journey of all sides. They were the laughing stock in the first four years, finishing bottom each time despite stuffing their side with superstars ranging from Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum. But the pendulum swung violently the other way; they remain the only side to have defended a PSL title, going back to back under Shaheen Afridi before finishing outside the playoff positions once more in 2024. The core of the squad remains unchanged but that doesn't make anticipating what they do any easier.
Best result: Champions (2022, 2023)
2024 finish: Sixth
Strengths:
- A fast-bowling trio of Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan is about as impressive as any PSL side can muster without using up an overseas slot.
- Qalandars were often top heavy in the past, but the presence of Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings and David Wiese gives them plenty of post-powerplay firepower.
Weaknesses:
- Form and fitness remain concerns for Qalandars' star players. Abdullah Shafique and Shaheen are in a bit of a rut, while Fakhar Zaman and Zaman Khan have been plagued by recent fitness issues.
- Qalandars haven't come close to properly replacing Rashid Khan, with Sikandar Raza as close as it comes to a recognised specialist spinner in their squad.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000