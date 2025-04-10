Corbin Bosch banned from PSL for one year for withdrawing from 2025 season

The PCB have banned South Africa allrounder Corbin Bosch from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for one year as a penalty for withdrawing from this year's tournament despite being picked at the draft. Bosch, who was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi at the PSL draft, was later signed as an injury replacement by Mumbai Indians (MI) at the ongoing IPL.

As the PSL clashes with the IPL this year, Bosch withdrew from the PSL, prompting the PCB to serve him a legal notice while alleging breach of contract. A statement posted on the PCB's website stated Bosch had "expressed his regrets" to the league for withdrawing from the PSL, and that he would be barred from participating in the 11th edition of the competition in 2026.

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL, and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, and the wider cricket community," Bosch, who is yet to play for MI in IPL 2025, said in a statement released by the PCB. "I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions.

"To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions, and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience, and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans."

The PCB was keen to set a precedent with Bosch's case to deter players from signing up for the PSL before switching to the IPL, should the two leagues continue to clash in the future. One of the reasons the PSL moved into the IPL window was to achieve greater certainty on player availability; the PSL draft took place after the IPL auction for this year to ensure it was only drafting in players left unpicked by the IPL.

As a result, the PSL draft duly attracted a large number of high-profile players, including David Warner, Daryl Mitchell, Jason Holder, Rassie van der Dussen and Kane Williamson, who all went unsold at the IPL auction.