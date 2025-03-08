Corbin Bosch replaces injured Lizaad Williams at Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have signed allrounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for fellow South African Lizaad Williams , who has been ruled out of IPL 2025 with injury.

Bosch, a bowling allrounder, is yet to make his IPL debut, but has been part of Rajasthan Royals in the past as a reserve player. Bosch, 30, though is familiar with the MI franchise, having been part of their title-winning SA20 side, MI Cape Town, in February earlier this year. He took 11 wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 8.68 in MICT's run to their maiden SA20 title. Bosch will reunite with his SA20 team-mate Ryan Rickelton at Mumbai Indians. He will slot in as the third seam-bowling allrounder at MI behind captain Hardik Pandya and Raj Bawa.

He was a diamond pick by Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 at the draft that was held in January, but will now have to forgo that deal to participate in the IPL. Starting this year, the PSL will be played in an April-May window, clashing with the IPL.

Bosch has also been part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and now-defunct Mzansi Super League (MSL). He can float in the batting line-up - he even batted at No.3 for Barbados Royals in CPL 2022 - and bowl at the death too.

Overall, Bosch has played 86 T20s so far, taking 59 wickets at an economy rate of 8.38 to go with 663 runs at a strike rate of 113.33.

An IPL deal with MI has added to his recent success. In the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Centurion, Bosch became the first South Africa player to take a four-wicket haul and make a fifty-plus score on debut. Bosch's all-round effort helped South Africa confirm their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will be held at Lord's in June later this year.

After winning the SA20, Bosch also made South Africa's Champions Trophy squad as an injury replacement but ended up playing just a warm-up fixture in Karachi.