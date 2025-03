Corbin Bosch replaces injured Lizaad Williams at Mumbai Indians

Bosch, a bowling allrounder, is yet to make his IPL debut, but has been part of Rajasthan Royals in the past as a reserve player. Bosch, 30, though is familiar with the MI franchise, having been part of their title-winning SA20 side, MI Cape Town, in February earlier this year. He took 11 wickets in seven innings at an economy rate of 8.68 in MICT's run to their maiden SA20 title. Bosch will reunite with his SA20 team-mate Ryan Rickelton at Mumbai Indians. He will slot in as the third seam-bowling allrounder at MI behind captain Hardik Pandya and Raj Bawa.