Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaces injured AM Ghazanfar in Mumbai Indians' squad for IPL 2025

Mujeeb was last seen at the IPL in 2021, when he played a solitary game for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He made his tournament debut as a 17-year-old for Punjab Kings and represented them in 18 games across three seasons from 2018. Mujeeb has 275 T20 wickets at an average of 23.67 and an economy rate of 6.75. Most recently, he was with Paarl Royals at at the SA20, where his side lost to finalists Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 2 . He was Royals' highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 14 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 23.14.