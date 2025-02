Samson undergoes finger surgery, expected to be fit in time for IPL 2025

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has undergone a surgery on his finger, but is expected to be fit in time for the IPL, where he will lead Rajasthan Royals (RR). It is understood that Samson will take around a month to recover after his surgery took place on Tuesday. That gives him enough time for be ready for the IPL, which will start in the March 21-22-23 weekend.