Samson undergoes finger surgery, expected to be fit in time for IPL 2025
He is expected to take a month to recover after the surgery
India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has undergone a surgery on his finger, but is expected to be fit in time for the IPL, where he will lead Rajasthan Royals (RR). It is understood that Samson will take around a month to recover after his surgery took place on Tuesday. That gives him enough time for be ready for the IPL, which will start in the March 21-22-23 weekend.
Samson picked up the injury during the fifth T20I against England earlier this month when he was hit by a Jofra Archer delivery early in the game. Samson scored 16 off seven and was later subbed out because of the injury and Dhruv Jurel kept wickets in his place; he went on to take three catches in India's massive 150-run win.
The injury forced Samson miss Kerala's quarter-final in the Ranji Trophy, against Jammu & Kashmir in Pune from February 8.
Samson didn't have a great T20I series against England, scoring just 51 runs in five games to average 10.20, while striking at 118.60.
He last played an ODI in December 2023 - when he scored a century against South Africa - and after India played just three ODIs in 2024, he was left out of Kerala's one-day squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after he failed to show up for their preparatory camp in the lead-up to the tournament.
Samson's next assignment will be leading RR in IPL 2025. RR made the playoffs under his captaincy last season but were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second Qualifier.