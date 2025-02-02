Matches (34)
India vs England, 5th T20I at Mumbai, IND vs ENG, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th T20I (N), Wankhede, February 02, 2025, England tour of India
India FlagIndia
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NT Tilak Varma
8 M • 389 Runs • 97.25 Avg • 171.36 SR
SV Samson
10 M • 372 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 185.07 SR
JC Buttler
9 M • 264 Runs • 33 Avg • 152.6 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 233 Runs • 29.13 Avg • 150.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
10 M • 26 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 9.23 SR
Arshdeep Singh
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 13.23 SR
S Mahmood
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 11 SR
J Overton
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 11.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Axar Patel (vc)
Allrounder
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Ravi Bishnoi 
Bowler
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3086
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
Match days2 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Rohan Pandit
India
Virender Sharma
TV Umpire
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
Reserve Umpire
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
Language
English
England in India News

Buttler: Rana for Dube 'not a like-for-like' concussion sub

"Either Shivam Dube has put on about 25mph with the ball or Harshit has really improved his batting," says the England captain

Hardik, Dube, spinners hand India series win

England were favourites at a point but then went on to lose six wickets to India's spinners

Left-right combination the reason behind Jurel batting at No. 8, says ten Doeschate

The team management is not worried about Suryakumar's lean run; in his last six innings, he has scored just 52 runs

India's spin and England's pace cross swords again as series shifts to Pune

Sanju Samson and Phil Salt will hope to get back among the runs as the series nears its climax

ICC rankings: Adil Rashid No. 1 again, Varun Chakravarthy climbs to fifth among T20I bowlers

Tilak Varma closed in on Travis Head's top spot in T20I batting by going up from third place to No. 2

