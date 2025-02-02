Matches (34)
IND vs ENG (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
SA20 (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
ILT20 (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
India vs England, 5th T20I at Mumbai, IND vs ENG, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bat
IND Win & Bowl
ENG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
W
L
W
England
NR
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND8 M • 389 Runs • 97.25 Avg • 171.36 SR
IND10 M • 372 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 185.07 SR
ENG9 M • 264 Runs • 33 Avg • 152.6 SR
ENG10 M • 233 Runs • 29.13 Avg • 150.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 26 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 9.23 SR
IND8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 13.23 SR
ENG6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 11 SR
ENG7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 11.8 SR
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3086
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
|Match days
|2 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
England in India News
Buttler: Rana for Dube 'not a like-for-like' concussion sub
"Either Shivam Dube has put on about 25mph with the ball or Harshit has really improved his batting," says the England captain
Hardik, Dube, spinners hand India series win
England were favourites at a point but then went on to lose six wickets to India's spinners
Left-right combination the reason behind Jurel batting at No. 8, says ten Doeschate
The team management is not worried about Suryakumar's lean run; in his last six innings, he has scored just 52 runs
India's spin and England's pace cross swords again as series shifts to Pune
Sanju Samson and Phil Salt will hope to get back among the runs as the series nears its climax