Switch Hit: Crushed in Kolkata, marmelised in Mumbai

Sunday's 150-run hammering in Mumbai put the seal on a 4-1 T20I series defeat for England, as Brendon McCullum's tenure in charge of the white-ball teams got off to a bumpy start. On this week's pod, Alan Gardner was joined by Matt Roller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to look at what went wrong, as well as look forward to a return to ODIs ahead of the Champions Trophy. On the menu: England's batters versus spin, questions about the bowling blueprint, and the possibility of a Joe Root return in T20Is.