Matches (8)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (2)
HK TRI (1)
SA20 (1)
Nepal Tri (1)
Arjun Trophy (2)
Feature

Switch Hit: Crushed in Kolkata, marmelised in Mumbai

England went down 4-1 in Brendon McCullum's first series in charge of the white-ball side. Alan Gardner was joined by Matt Roller and Vish Ehantharajah pick through the pieces

ESPNcricinfo staff
03-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Varun Chakravarthy bowled Harry Brook for his first international wicket at his home ground, Chepauk, India vs England, 2nd T20I, Chennai, January 25, 2025

England's difficult series was summed up by Harry Brook  •  BCCI

Sunday's 150-run hammering in Mumbai put the seal on a 4-1 T20I series defeat for England, as Brendon McCullum's tenure in charge of the white-ball teams got off to a bumpy start. On this week's pod, Alan Gardner was joined by Matt Roller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to look at what went wrong, as well as look forward to a return to ODIs ahead of the Champions Trophy. On the menu: England's batters versus spin, questions about the bowling blueprint, and the possibility of a Joe Root return in T20Is.
EnglandIndia vs EnglandEngland tour of India

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback