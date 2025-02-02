England bowl first at Mumbai as Dube is passed fit after concussion

Toss England won the toss and chose to bowl vs India

Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first in the fifth and final T20I against India in Mumbai, as England seek to bounce back from the disappointment of their series loss in Pune , and take a consolation victory into next week's three-match ODI series.

Buttler confirmed one change to their XI, with Mark Wood returning to the front line in place of Saqib Mahmood, who made a startling impression in his first appearance in India on Friday, returning a triple-wicket maiden in his opening over.

Jofra Archer, whom the previous management had been treating cautiously in his return from long-term injury, will feature in all five matches of Brendon McCullum's maiden series as coach, even with the Champions Trophy looming later this month.

"We've played some good cricket in patches," Buttler said at the toss. "There's a good vibe around the team, and this is one of the great venues."

Suryakumar Yadav announced one change too, with Mohammed Shami coming back into the team in place of Arshdeep Singh. Shivam Dube was back in his allrounder role, having confirmed to the host broadcaster that he is "good to go" after being subbed out of the fourth T20I following a blow to the helmet from Jamie Overton during his crucial half-century.

The identity of Dube's replacement, Harshit Rana, caused controversy at the time, with Buttler arguing that Rana's extra pace meant he should not be considered "like for like". Speaking at the toss this time out, Buttler joked that he had his four "impact subs" waiting on the sidelines to get involved.

Joe Root, who made a memorable 83 from 44 balls on this ground in 2016 during England's run to the World T20 final, has linked up with the team ahead of next week's ODIs, but is not in the match-day squad.

India 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Shvam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Mohammad Shami, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy