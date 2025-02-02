Gambhir on India's approach: 'We want to try and get to 250-260 regularly'

India's coach Gautam Gambhir has lauded his players for embracing a high-risk approach, which fetched them high reward in the form of a 4-1 T20I series win over England.

"That's the kind of T20 cricket we want to play. We don't want to fear losing a game of cricket," Gambhir told the host broadcaster. "We want to play high-risk, high-reward cricket. And these guys have adopted that ideology, that policy really well. And I think the ideology of this T20 team is based on selflessness and fearlessness. And I think in the last six months, these guys have done it day in, day out.

"We want to try and get to 250-260 regularly. And in trying to do that, there'll be games where we'll get bundled out for 120-130. And that is what T20 cricket is all about. And unless and until you don't play that high-risk cricket, you won't get those big rewards as well. Most importantly, I think we're on the right track. Come those big tournaments, we want to still continue playing this way and we don't want to fear losing anything."

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav echoed his coach's comments, saying they will not veer away from their ultra-aggressive style of play.

"I mean, this is what we've sat down and spoken about, what brand of cricket we want to play and we're just sticking to it irrespective of what's going to happen," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation. "And it is a high-risk, high-reward game. But at the end of the day, what's working for us, we'll be doing that."

Gambhir delivered a glowing appraisal of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy , who ended the series with a chart-topping 14 wickets at an average of 9.85 and economy rate of 7.66.

"I think his transformation from IPL to international T20 cricket has been phenomenal," Gambhir said of Varun. "And this series was probably the benchmark as well because England is a high-quality side. They've got some really quality cricketers and the kind of surfaces we've played on - I think they were fantastic batting wickets and the way he's bowled those tough overs has been phenomenal."

Varun Chakravarthy has become Suryakumar Yadav's go-to bowler in T20Is • AFP/Getty Images

Suryakumar was also impressed with Varun's fielding. In Mumbai, he took two catches, including a tumbling grab running in from deep square leg to send back Harry Brook for two off four balls.

"I mean, he's one guy who's been relentlessly working hard with our fielding coach [T] Dilip sir," Suryakumar said. "And anywhere he gets an opportunity, he uses that time on the field during practice sessions. And it was good to see him putting his hand up and telling that 'I want to field in the outfield today'. And you saw the results. That's amazing."

Another major talking point in this series was India leaning heavily on spin and picking just one frontline fast bowler in each of the five T20Is. Gambhir explained that the team management wanted to pair Varun up with Ravi Bishnoi, to give themselves a stronger chance of striking in the middle overs, without compromising on batting depth.

"I think having Bishnoi and Varun bowling in tandem was very important, especially in the middle phase," Gambhir said. "We always knew that the kind of batting line-up England has, they will always come hard at us in the first six overs. But it's that phase between seven and 15. Can we have those two wicket-taking options in the middle?