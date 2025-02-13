Mo Bobat: 'Virat doesn't need a captaincy title to lead'

"Of course, Virat was an option and that goes without saying and I know that the fans would've probably lent towards Virat in the first instance, but we've seen a lot of love for Rajat too," Bobat said in an event in Bengaluru where Patidar was unveiled as the captain for IPL 2025. "Look, my point on Virat would be that Virat doesn't need a captaincy title to lead. I think leadership, as we've all seen, is one of his strongest instincts. I think it just comes naturally to him. He leads regardless."

Kohli led the RCB franchise from 2013 to 2021 before he stepped down from the role. He led the team for three matches in 2023 when regular captain Faf du Plessis was injured and played as an Impact Player.

Bobat was confident that despite Kohli not being the designated captain, Patidar would lean on him like his predecessor du Plessis did.

"Everybody in the country and everyone in the world knows that Virat's a leader in every sense of the word," Bobat said. "Andy [Flower, head coach] and I lean on him quite a lot. Faf has lent on him quite a lot and we're pretty sure that Rajat will be leaning on him too.

"Even last year with Faf as captain, we saw every bit of that. He leads as an example with the bat, the volume of runs and the strike rate that he scored at last year was so impressive and so important for us. He set the tone, he leads in the field. I can think of two or three specific instances where he's actually created run-out chances and wickets from nothing. Everyone in the field knows that they've got to be up to their standards because of him. He sets the tone with his energy. Everyone has seen how much he likes a fight and a scrap and how much he wants to be the person getting us over the line."

"His experience and ideas will definitely help me in my leadership role," Patidar said of Kohli • BCCI

Bobat also said that Kohli was actively involved in discussions surrounding Patidar being named captain.

"Andy and I spent some time with Virat earlier this week actually in Ahmedabad and it was really nice getting some time with him and talking things through with him [about captaincy]," Bobat said. "And what was so obvious was he had so much energy and excitement for this decision and this appointment. He's so pleased for Rajat, like us. He knows how deserving Rajat is of this opportunity and is right behind him."

Kohli was front and centre of RCB turning their season around in IPL 2024. Having won just one out of their first eight games, RCB won six on the bounce to make a miraculous entry into the playoffs. While they went down in the eliminator, Kohli, with 741 runs in 15 innings, won the purple cap. "I think Virat's energy and motivation and drive is really something special to behold in a 36-year-old cricketer that's done everything in the game," Flower said. "I really respect him for it and it's great role modelling for the younger players and younger overseas players to come and work with him as well. It was nice to watch it from within the same dressing room last year.

"My experience with him, particularly in the first half of the last season when we were struggling and he was a huge part of turning that season around for us, in the way that he carried himself in his role modelling of how he works at the day and thinks about the day, that experience with him only made my respect for him grow. And I would say the same thing about our discussions over the captaincy of RCB coming season."

Patidar also said that having had plenty of good partnerships with Kohli over the years, he does not mind leaning on him for suggestions and that it would help him in his leadership role.