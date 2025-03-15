RCB hope 18 is the charm as hunt for IPL glory continues
Rajat Patidar is the new captain, Virat Kohli is still the talisman, and RCB will start another season hoping they finally cross the final hurdle
Where they finished last year
After losing seven of their first eight matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) completed a remarkable turnaround by winning six games on the trot and secured a playoffs' berth by pipping Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on net run-rate. RCB's dream run, however, was halted by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator and their wait for a maiden IPL title has now entered the 18th season. Much is being made, and will be made, of that 18, since it's the team's talisman Virat Kohli's jersey number - RCB will hope it means something bigger.
What's new in IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar being named captain is a major change, since RCB have traditionally entrusted leadership duties to established international stars. It would seem, on the evidence of the mega auction last year, that there's also more of a focus on roles and not personalities. The prudence they showed in not going after big names - like KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant - after a certain price point is proof of that. In the past, that has affected their purse.
The result is greater squad balance. They have a more rounded bowling attack that might be able to defend targets, especially in unforgiving conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar - for a combined INR 23.25 crore - they have chosen reliability. They also have a number of multi-dimensional players in Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Krunal Pandya, along with Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma, to lend firepower right through.
The Mo Bobat and Andy Flower-led support staff has also strengthened the Indian presence by bringing on board a mentor in Dinesh Karthik and a fast-bowling coach in Omkar Salvi, who previously worked with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during Karthik's time as captain.
Likely best XII
1 Phil Salt, 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rajat Patidar (capt), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Jacob Bethell/Tim David, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Yash Dayal, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Suyash Sharma, 12 Rasikh Salam/Devdutt Padikkal
Big question
Yes, with Bhuvi and Hazlewood
No chance at the Chinnaswamy
Doesn't matter, batting is the key
Watch out for
Jacob Bethell has got many people excited, including Glenn Maxwell, a former RCB man. Bethell's left-handedness, and the ability to hit big and bowl left-arm spin and be a gun fielder, make him an ideal first-XI replacement for Maxwell. If he does make a splash, it'll herald another chapter to his fledging career. In 2022, he broke through with a 42-ball 88 at the Under-19 World Cup for England against South Africa. In 2023, a spectacular catch in the T20 Blast went viral, and in 2024, he hit the fastest fifty - 56* off 16 balls - in Birmingham Bears history. He has debuted in all three formats for England. What will he do in the IPL?
Rasikh Salam could have been completely lost to cricket. When he returned from serving a two-year ban for age fraud, he picked up a stress injury in his back. After he worked his way out of it, he couldn't find a place in his state side, Jammu & Kashmir. Mentored by Irfan Pathan and Mumbai Indians, who first picked him as a teenager in 2018, Rasikh is now on his way back up, a breakout IPL season with Delhi Capitals last year raising his stocks. A potent back-of-the-hand slower ball, improved variations, speed and lower-order hitting make him an exciting prospect.
Key stats
- Eleven batters had more than 300 runs in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - no one scored faster than Patidar (186.08). Patidar, the second-highest run-getter in the competition - 428 runs in nine innings at 61.14 - also hit the most sixes (27) in the competition.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar's economy of 6.03 is the best among all bowlers who picked up at least ten wickets in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
- RCB's six consecutive wins that got them into the playoffs in IPL 2024 was their second-longest winning streak, behind the seven in 2011, a season where they made the final. The one win they had in 2024 is the fewest for a team in the first eight games in a season where they have made the playoffs.
Who's out, who's in doubt?
Josh Hazlewood missed the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as the Champions Trophy because of a calf injury. But he's on track to feature in the IPL for RCB again, after last playing for them in 2023.
Bethell also had an injury cloud over him - he was forced to miss the Champions Trophy because of a hamstring injury he picked up during the ODI series in India. He's progressing well and is set to be available from the start of the season.
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo