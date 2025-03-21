KKR vs RCB rivalry: Exciting, intense and dramatic encounters over the years

Desperate to snap a four-match losing streak, RCB seemed on course for a much-needed win, having set KKR a daunting 206 and leaving them needing 66 off the last four overs. Kohli and de Villiers had struck fluent half-centuries, and it was now up to the bowlers to keep Russell quiet. But Dre Russ had other plans. In yet another display of brute force, he hammered an unbeaten 48 off just 13 balls, making a mockery of the chase as KKR stormed home with five deliveries to spare.