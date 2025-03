An IPL soaked in soap-opera intrigue

"Disrespect," KL Rahul said, when ESPNcricinfo asked him about the one thing that made him really angry, and it was hard not to think of that night when he stood in stunned silence, unable to reconcile that 167 runs could be scored in 9.4 overs while his boss demanded answers for all of it happening on his watch. Accountability is important, and being mauled like that does warrant a debrief if only so it doesn't happen again. IPL captains are prone to being summoned out of bed in the dead of night to explain the decisions they make - even the really minute ones like why they poked their nose at a 42-degree angle instead of 45. It's part of the job. It's just that all this usually takes place behind closed doors.