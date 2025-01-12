Shreyas Iyer appointed Punjab Kings captain for IPL 2025

India and Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer , the second-most expensive player in the player auction, has been appointed captain by Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 . The announcement was made on Sunday night on reality TV show Big Boss, where Iyer appeared as a guest alongside PBKS team-mates Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with coach [Ricky] Ponting," Iyer was quoted as saying in a release. "The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title."

"Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver," PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting said. "Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPL, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead."

Iyer, 30, is among only eight captains to have won the IPL, a feat he accomplished by leading Kolkata Knight Riders, whom he led from 2022 to 2024, to the title last year. PBKS, who had the strongest purse at the mega auction for IPL 2025, outbid Delhi Capitals, another franchise on the lookout for a captain, to bag Iyer for INR 26.75 crore (USD 3.18 million approx). For a few minutes, Iyer was the most expensive player in IPL history. But Lucknow Super Giants picked Rishabh Pant for INR 27 crore (USD 3.21 mn approx) to make him the most expensive buy at an IPL auction.

PBKS will be Iyer's third franchise in the IPL after DC, with whom he made his debut in 2015, and KKR. Midway through IPL 2018, DC appointed Iyer as their captain and made the playoffs in each of the next three seasons including a runners-up finish in 2020. He also led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, and finished fourth among the tournament's leading run-getters with 345 runs, including a century, in nine innings at a strike rate of 188.52 and an average of over 49.

Iyer will reunite with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who was appointed PBKS head coach for four years. The pair had a successful partnership as coach-captain for DC, which Ponting said was a key factor behind PBKS bidding so fiercely for Iyer at the auction.