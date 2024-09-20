Ricky Ponting on his Punjab Kings role: 'We are not going to sit back and just accept mediocrity'
The new head coach talks about why "Project Punjab" attracted him
Yeah, I'm very happy to be back in the IPL. It's been such a big part of my life, it's been ten or 11 years now that I have been going to the IPL. The thing that keeps drawing me back is the level of cricket and the quality of players you get to work with. Obviously, I was disappointed to finish with DC after the seven years there, but I understand all the reasonings behind that.
Yes, I was talking to a few teams, but it was "Project Punjab" which attracted me. It is a team that hasn't had a lot of success over a long period of time, a team that's changed coaches a lot, so I saw it as a challenge. The other exciting part is that I saw some really exciting youngsters last year at Kings that hopefully we can attract back to the team for this season and put together a team that is going to be good enough to win the IPL. I mean, there's no doubting over the years that the Kings have had good players, have had good teams. They just haven't been able to win it yet. I have a longish-term deal there, and hopefully during that period of time we can win the IPL.
What I have found with the IPL is, it's quite rare that you actually put your perfect team together during a mega auction, which is the first year. You think you are going to, because you have all this money to spend and all these players to buy, but it rarely works out that way. If you look at the better teams and the most successful teams, it's normally been at the end of that cycle where they have actually been able to put their best team together. You start off with one team after the mega auction, and then you are able to do some trades and bring some other players in at mini-auctions.
Coaching's a lot more specific in the IPL now. Every team has pretty much got every base covered: you have the fast-bowling coaches, spin-bowling coaches, high-quality fielding coaches, the best analysts going around, who I count as being part of your coaching staff because they play such an important role. So you have a lot of the best coaches in the world there at once. And when you have the best coaches, the best players, you are guaranteed to have high quality of cricket. What the IPL has done by having all of these coaches is, I think, the reason that India are actually as good as they are. There's always been that talent in India, but to have that talent around the best coaches for two or three months every year has helped them become better players.
I felt like we created a really good family environment there. As I said, I understand what they want: they said to me that my availability was becoming an issue. And they wanted to pretty much have a full-time head coach. I couldn't commit to that, so I was disappointed that it ended, but I understand the direction they wanted to head going forward.
Of course, it's always there. But you actually want that. That's the thing that makes coaching inviting to me. I like having that pressure. It's as close to getting back to playing as you can possibly get. From the moment I finished playing, when that competition stops in your life, it's really hard to replace that again. The closest thing I could find to playing was getting back in the cricket team's change room being a coach and feeling like you are actually playing again. And coaching against guys that I might have played against and guys that are coaching that I played against - I want to beat them. Simple. A cricket change room is where I'm supposed to be.
That's my happy place. I have obviously got some great memories through my time in IPL. Mumbai was awesome the first couple of years there [as head coach]. With Delhi, we created a pretty special place even without winning a title. But we made couple of big slip-ups in our mega-auction a couple of years ago [2022] and even probably our player retentions, and that set us back quite a way. And even this year [2024], little things went against us again, with Rishabh [Pant, DC captain] being suspended for a game that we had to win. We missed the playoffs on run rate. Little things like that add up. The results in T20 games are decided by really small margins. And then our season can be defined by really small margins as well. And we have been on the wrong end of those for a couple of years at DC.
Yeah, I want the accountability and autonomy. That's one thing I made really clear to the management and owners at Kings straightaway: if you are going to trust me, [then] trust me to put the best team on the park and get the results for you. You hear all these stories and rumours about different teams and interference and all that. Having spoken to the owners and management at Kings, it sounds like that's a fair way from being the way it actually is. But other teams I have been involved in, when owners do get involved, it's just because they are passionate about their team. This is only because they want the best for their team.
Absolutely, no doubt. That is the first thing I said to the Kings' owners and the management. With this mega auction coming up, either we have to decide to retain someone in our current group that we think is the best person for the job, or we have to go into the auction looking for the best possible candidate, whether that's an Indian or overseas player. And make sure that him and I work together. If the captain and coach are on the same page and work together, that's when the magic happens. That has happened at Chennai [Super Kings] over the years with [MS] Dhoni and [Stephen] Fleming. That's happened with Rohit [Sharma] at Mumbai. You don't get those results without that partnership working well.
No, it doesn't matter. You just have to get the right person.
Yes and no. It is going to depend on the retention numbers. Say, if it's eight players, then all of a sudden that's 80 players [retained, if all ten teams retain that many]. There's not going to be a lot of quality players left in the auction, so putting together a squad then would be more difficult. The more the numbers come down on retention, the easier it's going be to put a squad of players together. In this current Kings group, you think of some of the young Indian players they have: Prabhsimran [Singh], Ashutosh [Sharma], Shashank [Singh], Jitesh [Sharma], Arshdeep [Singh], Harpreet Brar, Harshal [Patel]. Then among overseas lot we have [Liam] Livingstone, [Sam] Curran, [Kagiso] Rabada, [Jonny] Bairstow - there's enough quality.
For me to go to a new team, I'm basically setting up everything that I set up at the start [of my stint] at DC. At DC over the last few years we had a base, we knew what we wanted to do, things sort of looked after themselves, the family environment was created, people turned up… working hard, having fun, enjoying themselves, winning games is what it's all about. But for me now, this [Kings] is a fresh start.
(Bursts out laughing) Not good yet! I noticed on social media, fans putting up pictures of me wearing the turban.
