Punjab Kings part ways with Bayliss and Bangar

Recently, Kings signed former Australian captain Ponting for a four-year contract (2025-28). In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Ponting said , "The biggest thing that I want to do at Punjab Kings is make everyone aware that it's going to be a different place. We are not going to sit back and just accept mediocrity and finish down the bottom and have other people sit back and talk about the way the franchise is going. It is going to be more dynamic. And people are going to be talking about this team and this franchise in a different way than ever before."