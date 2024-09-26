Punjab Kings part ways with Bayliss and Bangar

Punjab Kings have parted ways with Trevor Bayliss and Sanjay Bangar , their head coach and head of cricket development, respectively, in IPL 2024. ESPNcricinfo has learned that the decision was taken recently by the franchise board on which the four co-owners sit.

While Bayliss took over as Kings head coach after IPL 2022, Bangar joined the franchise in December 2023. Kings, who have never won the IPL, finished eighth in 2023 and ninth last season.

Incidentally, Bangar's first stint with Kings, in 2014, was as their head coach, a position he served in till the end of 2016. Post that, he was appointed India's assistant coach. In 2021, he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as their batting consultant before being promoted to the head coach's role. In December 2023, he rejoined Kings.

Bayliss had replaced former India captain Anil Kumble, who was the franchise's head coach from 2020 to 2022. In a desperate search for the winning formula, Kings have constantly churned out coaches in the last decade.

Kumble was the fifth coach Kings had appointed in five seasons after Sanjay Bangar (2014-16), Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018) and Mike Hesson (2019).