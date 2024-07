Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals part ways

Ponting took over as DC's head coach in 2018, when the team was called Delhi Daredevils, and has been part of their previous seven IPL seasons. They finished last in the league in his first season as coach but then qualified for the playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2021. In 2020, DC made the IPL finals for the first time, where they came runners-up to Mumbai Indians. However, they did not qualify for the playoffs in any of the last three years and finished sixth in IPL 2024 , winning and losing seven games each in the season.

"As you move on as our head coach, we're finding it incredibly hard to put this down in words," DC said in a post on social media. "The four things you told us about in every huddle - care, commitment, attitude and effort - they sum up our seven summers together. Seven summers of you being hands-on, but also hands-off, so that we could become better. As athletes, yes, but more importantly, as human beings. Seven summers of you reaching every training session first, and leaving last. Seven summers of you sprinting out of the dugout during strategic timeouts, and biting your nails off until there were none left.