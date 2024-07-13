Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals part ways

"As you move on as our head coach, we're finding it incredibly hard to put this down in words," DC said in a post on social media. "The four things you told us about in every huddle - care, commitment, attitude and effort - they sum up our seven summers together. Seven summers of you being hands-on, but also hands-off, so that we could become better. As athletes, yes, but more importantly, as human beings. Seven summers of you reaching every training session first, and leaving last. Seven summers of you sprinting out of the dugout during strategic timeouts, and biting your nails off until there were none left.