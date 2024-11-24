Ponting on Shreyas Iyer: 'He'll be a great leader for our team'

Shreyas Iyer was expected to attract big bids at the IPL 2025 mega auction, and he did, going to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 26.75 crore (US$3.18 million approx.) - and he could well be the team's new captain. "He'll be a great leader for our team if we decide to go that way, which I'm pretty sure we probably will," Ricky Ponting , PBKS' head coach, said soon after the acquisition.

It was frenetic stuff from PBKS early on in the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after they started with the biggest purse of the ten teams, a result of retaining just two uncapped players from their last roster: Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. They spent the biggest bucks on Iyer, Arshdeep Singh (INR 18 crore) and Yuzvendra Chahal (INR 18 crore). Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell also went their way.

"I wanted to work with Shreyas," Ponting told Star Sports. "I've worked with him before and he is a great guy and a great player. He'll be a great leader for our team if we decide to go that way, which I'm pretty sure we probably will. And obviously, he was the championship-winning captain last year. So there are lots of great things about bringing him to Punjab."

"Left-arm fast bowler, obviously, with a great skill set with the new ball and the old ball and, you know, one of India's leading wicket-takers in T20 cricket. So he was a perfect fit for us to come back into the Punjab Kings" Ricky Ponting on Arshdeep Singh

The two had worked together at Delhi Capitals (DC) before Iyer moved to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), whom he led to the title in IPL 2024.

Chahal, meanwhile, has a new home after having played for Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). He said he "deserves" the price he was bought for.

Speaking to JioCinema, Chahal said, "I was quite nervous and anxious because this amount is what I got in the last three seasons combined.

"I had a hunch and even my friends told me that I'd go to Punjab, but I had no idea it would be for such a high price. I had 12 crore-13 crore in mind, but I do deserve this. Wherever you go, you always have the opportunity to learn and grow, and I'll make sure to work hard and deliver my best."

On being able to bring the IPL's highest wicket-taker (Chahal has 205 wickets) into the fold, Ponting told JioCinema, "Yuzi is the highest-quality Indian spinner in the auction, so, we wanted to fill certain gaps with the best players we possibly could. And yes, we spent a bit of money to get there, but what we're trying to do is rebuild this franchise basically from the ground up and you can't do that without the best players.

"So, we felt so far that the auction's gone exactly the way we wanted. We've got a bit of work to do in the back half this afternoon, but that's the fun of it."

As for Arshdeep, he has been one of the IPL's great success stories. He has only ever played for PBKS, was released ahead of this auction, and then bought back to continue the relationship and add to the 76 wickets he has.