Pant unveiled as LSG captain, says he will give the franchise '200%'
Pant takes the reins from KL Rahul, who led the franchise for its first three seasons
Rishabh Pant has vowed to "give 200%" to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after being officially unveiled as the franchise's captain for IPL 2025. As ESPNcricinfo had reported earlier, Pant was set to be named captain after being bought at the pre-season auction for a record INR 27 crore (USD 3.21 million approx.).
"Thank you to LSG family for showing the faith in me," Pant said, alongside team owner Sanjiv Goenka and mentor Zaheer Khan, in Kolkata on Monday. "I will give my 200% and that's my commitment to you. I will try whatever is in my power to repay the faith you have shown. Looking forward to have a new beginning with new energy and just have a blast out there, and have lots of fun."
Pant takes over from KL Rahul, who led the franchise for its first three seasons before going back into the auction this time around. Pant moves to LSG after a long stint with Delhi Capitals - he was with the franchise since 2016, took over its captaincy in 2021 and led all through barring the 2023 season when he was recuperating from a serious car accident.
IPL 2025 is set to start on March 21 at Eden Gardens, and run till May 25. LSG is the second franchise to unveil a new captain for 2025, after Punjab Kings put Shreyas Iyer in charge.
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx