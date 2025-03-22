Shardul Thakur set to join LSG as replacement for injured Mohsin Khan

It is understood that Mohsin, who plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, tore the anterior cruciate ligament tear (ACL) on his right knee on December 31 while playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy. While Mohsin had joined the LSG camp recently in Lucknow, it is learned he did not travel with the squad to Visakhapatnam.

The development will come as a setback for both LSG and Mohsin, who had survived a career-threatening shoulder injury after IPL 2022 but recovered fully and played the entire 2024 season. It is understood that Mohsin is currently doing rehab and will work with the LSG support staff to chalk out his route back.

Thakur and Shivam Mavi have been training with LSG since the franchise started its main preparatory camp recently in Lucknow. Both fast bowers, who have featured for several other franchises in the IPL in the past, did not find any buyers.

Consequently, Thakur, who had a successful domestic season with Mumbai after a foot surgery, signed as an overseas player for Essex to play in county cricket. It is learned that Thakur had already alerted Essex that he would take up the offer if any IPL franchise needed a replacement player.

LSG will consider themselves unfortunate considering none of their four first-choice Indian fast bowlers are currently fit. Apart from Mohsin, the trio of Mayank Yadav Avesh Khan and Akash Deep are also unavailable. All the three fast bowlers are currently doing rehab at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.