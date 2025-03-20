IPL 2025 FAQs: What's new this season? Any changes in format?

When does IPL 2025 start and when is the final?

Thirteen cities? This means some teams have more than one home venue, right?

Yes, just like in 2024, Delhi Capitals will play their home matches in Delhi and Visakhapatnam, Punjab Kings in Mullanpur and Dharamsala, and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur and Guwahati. The remaining seven teams have only one home base each.

So no changes in format?

Correct. The ten teams have been divided into two virtual groups.

Group A: Chennai Super Kings, KKR, RR, RCB and PBKS

Group B: MI, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, DC and Lucknow Super Giants

Each team will play the other teams in their group twice. They will also play one team from the other group twice - that's determined by seeding - and the other four teams once. Eventually, every team will have played 14 matches, seven at home and seven away. After that, the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

What are the match timings?

All evening games will start at 7.30pm IST. The afternoon games - there are 12 double-headers - will begin at 3.30pm IST.

Is there anything new in IPL 2025?

Among other major changes, KL Rahul has moved to DC, Yuzvendra Chahal to PBKS, R Ashwin to Chennai Super Kings and Mohammed Siraj to Gujarat Titans. You can learn more about those changes here

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, the top two most expensive players in IPL 2025, will lead LSG and PBKS, respectively • BCCI

What about the support staff?

They, too, have undergone an overhaul. Ricky Ponting, who was DC's head coach till last season, will don the same hat at PBKS. Hemang Badani has replaced him at DC. DC have also brought in Kevin Pietersen as mentor.

Rahul Dravid, who coached India to the T20 World Cup title last year, is now the head coach of RR. Dwayne Bravo has replaced Gautam Gambhir as KKR's mentor. Matthew Wade, who was with GT as a player till 2024, is now their assistant coach. Check our IPL Newsfile for all other changes.

Who are the most expensive players at IPL 2025?

Pant is the most expensive player ; LSG signed him for INR 27 crore (USD 3.21 million approx.) at the mega auction. Shreyas Iyer is not too far behind, signed by PBKS for INR 26.75 crore (USD 3.18 million approx.). KKR's Venkatesh Iyer is third on the list at INR 23.75 crore (USD 2.83 million approx.). He is followed by Henrich Klaasen, who was retained by SRH for INR 23 crore (USD 2.74 million approx.). You can check which player was signed for how much and by whom here

How could CSK retain MS Dhoni for just INR 4 crore (USD 0.48 million approx.)?

Because the IPL brought back an old rule under which an Indian player can be retained as an uncapped player if his last international match was more than five years ago. Since Dhoni last played for India at the 2019 ODI World Cup, he qualified under this rule. RR also retained Sandeep Sharma under this rule.

MS Dhoni will play as an uncapped player • Associated Press

Any other new rules?

Are any big names missing from action?

A toe injury has ruled out Brydon Carse for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has been replaced by Wiaan Mulder.

Where can I watch IPL 2025 live?

Australia: Foxtel and Kayo Sports

England: Sky Sports

India: Star Sports and JioHotstar

New Zealand: Sky Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

UAE: Starz On

USA: Willow TV

And will this be Dhoni's last IPL?

Shhh…