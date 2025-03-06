Injured Carse ruled out of IPL 2025, SRH sign Mulder as replacement

Carse, who was picked by SRH for his base price of INR 1 crore, had aggravated his left toe during England's white-ball tour of India before the Champions Trophy. The injury worsened during England's first Champions Trophy game, against Australia in Lahore, where he was only able to bowl seven of his overs. He was subsequently ruled out of the competition

Mulder, meanwhile, was South Africa's joint-highest wicket-taker, with six wickets, in their run to the Champions Trophy semi-finals.

Mulder has played 128 T20s, scoring 2172 runs and taking 67 wickets. This will be his maiden stint in the IPL. However, he's been part of the SA20, now-defunct Mzansi Super League (MSL), and England's Vitality Blast.